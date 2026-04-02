Will Zalatoris goes low at Valero, setting up late Masters push



He didn’t look like one on Thursday at TPC San Antonio. Zalatoris birdied his first hole of the day, the 10th, then went on a torrid stretch beginning at the 14th. He took advantage of the gettable par 5 there, the start of six birdies in seven holes that vaulted him into the lead alone. The highlights included two flagged approach shots on the 15th and 17th for easy birdies and a 30-foot birdie make on the 18th to make the turn in 4 under. Zalatoris hit his approach on the par-4 first hole within 6 feet for another birdie, too, before making the final birdie of the run on the par-5 second. A pair of bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes threatened to drop him from the first page of the leaderboard, but the one-time TOUR winner stuffed his approach on his last hole, the ninth, within a foot for a kick-in birdie to close.