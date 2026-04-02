Will Zalatoris goes low at Valero, setting up late Masters push
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Will Zalatoris's 167-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at Valero
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Next week’s Masters will mark the fifth anniversary of Hideki Matsuyama’s historic victory. That week was significant for many reasons. Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win the green jacket, a victory that held widespread significance worldwide. The iconic image of Matsuyama’s caddie, Shota Hayafuji, bowing on the 18th green, became an endearing and powerful part of Masters history.
It was also the week the broader golf world realized the immense talent of Will Zalatoris, who finished runner-up in his first Masters appearance, just one shot off Matsuyama. It would begin an incredible run from Zalatoris in the majors. By the end of the next season, Zalatoris had two other runners-up in majors and five total top 10s. He appeared destined to become the next American major champion, a stalwart at the top of the sport for years to come.
Then the injuries hit.
Zalatoris underwent three back surgeries in the next three years, derailing his momentum and nearly ending his career. Most recently, he injured his ankle in February, which kept him off the PGA TOUR for another month. It wasn’t serious, but it was yet another medical setback for a talent that can’t seem to catch a break.
Will Zalatoris hits 157-yard approach to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 1 at Valero
That’s why Thursday was such a welcome sight. The 29-year-old Zalatoris flashed his top-tier, iron-play acumen. They improved, putting in an impressive 5-under opening round at the Valero Texas Open, providing himself and the world a reminder of what he’s capable of when healthy.
“I'm just glad that I'm able to do this,” Zalatoris said afterward. “I think there were probably a few moments that I thought I was done just considering the pain that I was in day to day, but the fact that I'm able to come out and do this again and stripe it the way I did and still have 178 ball speed, you know, after everything I've been through, it's still really encouraging.”
Zalatoris began the week ranked 299th in the Official World Golf Ranking, which seems staggering until you realize he’s played just 14 PGA TOUR events in the past six months. That breakthrough performance at Augusta National feels like a lifetime ago, but Zalatoris hasn’t lost hope. Tucked in his rental house this week in San Antonio is his Masters yardage book, just in case he needs it. The only way that’s possible is if he wins this week. There’s a long way to go, but he’s given himself a chance. At this stage in his recovery, he’s happy with that.
“I'm still 29, I still have some spunk in me,” he said, “but I still feel like a 29-year-old who's had three back surgeries for sure.”
Will Zalatoris gets up-and-down from 37 yards for birdie on No. 2 at Valero
He didn’t look like one on Thursday at TPC San Antonio. Zalatoris birdied his first hole of the day, the 10th, then went on a torrid stretch beginning at the 14th. He took advantage of the gettable par 5 there, the start of six birdies in seven holes that vaulted him into the lead alone. The highlights included two flagged approach shots on the 15th and 17th for easy birdies and a 30-foot birdie make on the 18th to make the turn in 4 under. Zalatoris hit his approach on the par-4 first hole within 6 feet for another birdie, too, before making the final birdie of the run on the par-5 second. A pair of bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes threatened to drop him from the first page of the leaderboard, but the one-time TOUR winner stuffed his approach on his last hole, the ninth, within a foot for a kick-in birdie to close.
Zalatoris ranked sixth in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and inside the top 25 in putting, a combination plenty good enough to emerge victorious if he can keep it up for 54 more holes.
“It's Thursday at 2 (p.m.),” Zalatoris said. “I've still got a long way to go. Yes, anytime I can throw up eight birdies, even if it's just at home, I'll absolutely keep that one in the memory bank.”
The round came out of nowhere for Zalatoris, who returned last week in Houston after one month off, but missed the cut.
Thursday might’ve been a surprise, but it was a surprise for sore eyes.