1H AGO

Arnold Palmer Invitational weather: Round 3 resumes after delay

Presented by

Deckorators

1 Min Read

Golf is Hard at Bay Hill

Golf is Hard at Bay Hill

    Written by Staff

    The third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard resumed play at 4 p.m. ET.

    Round 3 was initially suspended Saturday at 2:53 p.m. ET for heavy rains in the Orlando, Florida, area, with Daniel Berger at the top of the leaderboard at 13-under.

    A small but heavy cell of rain entered the area over Bay Hill Club & Lodge, dumping water over the course and turning the greens unplayable due to moisture.

    Players were initially told to remain in place, but were later instructed to return to the clubhouse while the grounds crew works to remove moisture from the playing surfaces.

    Nearly a quarter of an inch of rain hit Bay Hill's back nine in a 15-minute period.

    R3
    In Progress

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    10

    -13

    1

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    10

    T2

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    15

    -8

    T2

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    15

    T2

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    15

    -8

    T2

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    15

    T2

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    10

    -8

    T2

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    10

    T5

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    15

    -7

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    15

    T5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    11

    -7

    T5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    11
