Arnold Palmer Invitational weather: Round 3 resumes after delay
Golf is Hard at Bay Hill
The third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard resumed play at 4 p.m. ET.
Round 3 was initially suspended Saturday at 2:53 p.m. ET for heavy rains in the Orlando, Florida, area, with Daniel Berger at the top of the leaderboard at 13-under.
A small but heavy cell of rain entered the area over Bay Hill Club & Lodge, dumping water over the course and turning the greens unplayable due to moisture.
Players were initially told to remain in place, but were later instructed to return to the clubhouse while the grounds crew works to remove moisture from the playing surfaces.
Nearly a quarter of an inch of rain hit Bay Hill's back nine in a 15-minute period.