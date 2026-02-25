PGA TOUR, WHOOP extend official partnership through 2028

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with the PGA TOUR and continue supporting the world’s best golfers with the health and performance insights they need to live and compete at their peak,” said John Sullivan, chief marketing officer at WHOOP. “Since 2021, WHOOP has played an important role in helping athletes monitor recovery, manage strain and optimize sleep across a demanding global schedule. We’re now expanding our health offering with WHOOP Advanced Labs, giving golfers an even clearer, more comprehensive picture of their health through deeper biomarker insights. As we look ahead to 2028, we’re excited to deepen our integration through WHOOP Live and bring fans closer to the game by showcasing real-time performance data during defining moments throughout the season.”