Bud Cauley wins GWAA Ben Hogan Award

Early in her career, Lewis used to complain to her inner circle about having to do media. It was her mom who told her that she needed to figure out how to like it. Lewis, who rose to No. 1 in the world and won two major championships among 13 LPGA titles, spent a good deal of time on media training until she felt comfortable in the position. As the years went by, she became one of the best interviews on the LPGA. Lewis never shies away from saying what needs to be said on the record, even if it ruffles the feathers of her peers and executives. And in what has become somewhat of a lost art, she appreciates the value of a good scrum.