Bud Cauley wins GWAA Ben Hogan Award
4 Min Read
Mindful | Bud Cauley’s remarkable comeback after car accident
Cauley, Mark Rolfing and Stacy Lewis have been voted by Golf Writers Association of America members to receive three of the association’s top annual awards.
Cauley, Mark Rolfing and Stacy Lewis have been voted by Golf Writers Association of America members to receive three of the association’s top annual awards.
Bud Cauley, Mark Rolfing and Stacy Lewis were voted by Golf Writers Association of America members to receive three of the association’s top annual awards. They will be honored on April 8 at the 52nd ISPS Handa GWAA Awards Dinner on the eve of the Masters in Augusta, Ga.
Ben Hogan Award
Cauley, a 35-year-old PGA TOUR professional, will receive the Hogan Award. Given annually since 1954, the honor goes to an individual who has continued to be active in golf despite a physical handicap or serious illness.
Cauley missed more than three years of competition because of complications from a 2018 car crash that left him with five broken ribs, a broken left leg and a collapsed lung. He regained his PGA TOUR card with a tie for sixth at the 2025 Players Championship. Cauley finished 47th on the season-ending points list to complete his best year on tour in more than a decade.
“To be recognized by the GWAA for overcoming the challenges I faced recovering from my injuries means a great deal to me,” Cauley said to GWAA president Rex Hoggard, who covers the PGA TOUR for Golf Channel. “I’m very lucky to have the help and support from my family and friends. I wouldn’t be in the position to accept the Ben Hogan Award without them. Thank you to the GWAA. I’m very proud to add my name to the list of incredible past recipients.”
Cauley won with 45.9 percent of the vote. LPGA players Madelene Sagström and Kim Kaufman also were nominated.
For a list of past Hogan winners, click here.
William D. Richardson Award
Rolfing, a longtime NBC Sports and Golf Channel commentator, will receive the Richardson Award. Given annually since 1948, the honor recognizes an individual who has consistently made an outstanding contribution to golf. Richardson, the former New York Times golf writer who died in 1947, was instrumental in the founding of the GWAA.
Rolfing is known as golf’s “Mr. Hawaii” because of his deep affiliation with the two PGA TOUR stops in the 50th state. He is a former winner of the PGA Distinguished Service Award for his grow-the-game initiatives, and he has been at the forefront of the ongoing recovery efforts in Maui following the devastating wildfires in 2023.
“I am overwhelmed at the honor I have been given to receive this year’s GWAA William D. Richardson Award,” Rolfing told Hoggard. “As I reflect on my career, I am constantly reminded of just how many people were so generous with their time and helped me along the way.”
Rolfing won with 45.9 percent of the vote. Course architect Rees Jones and LPGA player In Gee Chun also were nominated.
For a list of past Richardson winners, click here.
Jim Murray Award
Lewis, a 40-year-old LPGA player, will receive the Murray Award. Given annually since 2002, the honor recognizes a professional player for his/her cooperation, quotability and accommodation to the media, and for reflecting the most positive aspects of the working relationship between athlete and journalist. It is given in the spirit of the late Jim Murray, a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist with the Los Angeles Times.
Early in her career, Lewis used to complain to her inner circle about having to do media. It was her mom who told her that she needed to figure out how to like it. Lewis, who rose to No. 1 in the world and won two major championships among 13 LPGA titles, spent a good deal of time on media training until she felt comfortable in the position. As the years went by, she became one of the best interviews on the LPGA. Lewis never shies away from saying what needs to be said on the record, even if it ruffles the feathers of her peers and executives. And in what has become somewhat of a lost art, she appreciates the value of a good scrum.
“It’s an honor to be named the recipient of the Jim Murray Award,” Lewis told Beth Ann Nichols, a former GWAA president who covers the LPGA for Golfweek. “I’ve always believed that connecting with the media is an important part of being a professional golfer – not just to represent yourself, but to help tell the story of the game. I’m especially proud to help shine a light on women’s golf and the incredible talent on the LPGA Tour. To be recognized for this award is incredibly meaningful to me.”
Lewis won with 38.5 percent of the vote. Former PGA TOUR players Mark O’Meara and Paul Goydos also were nominated.
For a list of past Murray winners, click here.
Rolfing, Cauley and Lewis will be joined by the GWAA’s male, female and senior players of the year – Scottie Scheffler, Jeeno Thitikul and Stewart Cink, respectively – as honorees in Augusta. The GWAA also will recognize the PGA of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award winners in journalism and photojournalism and the GWAA’s annual writing contest winners.