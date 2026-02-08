PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Patrick Reed wins Qatar Masters, completes torrid Middle East swing with highest world ranking since 2021

2 Min Read

Latest

Patrick Reed poses with the trophy following victory at the Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Written by Associated Press

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Patrick Reed capped off his remarkable month in the Middle East by winning the Qatar Masters on Sunday, his second DP World Tour victory in three weeks that all but assures the former Masters champion will have a full PGA TOUR card in 2027.

    Reed closed with a 2-under 70, turning back an early threat from Jacob Skov Olesen and a late charge by Calum Hill for a two-shot victory at Doha Golf Club.

    In the last three weeks, Reed has won the Dubai Desert Classic, lost in a playoff in Bahrain and won in Qatar. No one has posted a lower 72-hole score in three straight DP World Tour events. He will move into the top 20 in the world ranking for the first time since 2021.

    “This little run I’ve had, two wins and a second, it’s awesome. We couldn’t ask anything more than what we did,” Reed said. "It’s special, especially to get two wins early on in the season, and hopefully there’s a lot more to come.”

    The 35-year-old American returns home with a far different path than he anticipated when he left.

    Reed said he would play a full DP World Tour schedule to try to earn a full PGA TOUR card by being among the top 10 in the Race to Dubai who were not already exempt.

    The next two weeks in Bahrain and Qatar took care of that. Reed now leads the Race to Dubai with 2,259 points, already more points than the player last season who earned the final PGA TOUR card. He still has the four majors and four Rolex Series events ahead of him, and now Reed has his eye on more than just a full card in America next year.

    “It’s always been a dream of mine to be an American who wins the Race to Dubai, and we’re off to a fast start,” Reed said.

    Collin Morikawa in 2021 is the only American to finish at No. 1 on the DP World Tour.

    Reed finished at 16-under 272.

    The DP World Tour is off next week before beginning a three-week stretch in Africa. It was not clear when Reed would play next. His world ranking assures him a spot in all four majors, though the DP World Tour schedule is not ideal for travel leading to the U.S. majors.

