Patrick Reed takes lead at Qatar Masters, tries to wrap up Middle East swing with another win

Patrick Reed takes the lead with a second-round 67 at the Qatar Masters on the DP World Tour. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Written by Associated Press

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Patrick Reed birdied two of his last three holes Friday for a 5-under 67, giving him a one-shot lead in the Qatar Masters as the American tries to wrap up a career-changing month in the Middle East with another victory.

    Reed took advantage of late scoring opportunities at Doha Golf Club. He drove just short of the reachable par-4 16th to set up a pitch-and-putt birdie, then chose to lay up from 272 yards on the par-5 18th with water down the left side. Reed hit wedge to 7 feet for birdie.

    That put him at 12-under 132, one shot ahead of Joakim Lagergren of Sweden, who had a 66. Daniel Hillier of New Zealand (69) and Richard Sterne of South Africa (66) were another shot back.

    Reed is playing a DP World Tour schedule this year with an eye toward returning to the PGA TOUR. A victory in Qatar would all but lock up one of the 10 tour cards offered to leading DP World Tour players who are not yet PGA TOUR members.

