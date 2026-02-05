PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
40M AGO

Patrick Reed continues torrid pace in Middle East, cards 65 to share lead in Qatar Masters

1 Min Read

Latest

New PGA TOUR members via DP World Tour share what their favorite DP World Tour event was

New PGA TOUR members via DP World Tour share what their favorite DP World Tour event was

    Written by Associated Press

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Patrick Reed continued his torrid pace in the Middle East on Thursday when he made six birdies in the opening eight holes and finished with a 7-under 65 to share the lead with Daniel Hiller in the Qatar Masters.

    Reed won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and then lost in a playoff last week in the Bahrain Championship, moving the American to No. 2 in the Race to Dubai.

    Reed had intended to be about 350 miles away this week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to start another season with LIV Golf. But when he couldn't agree to a contract extension, he became the second major defection from the Saudi-funded league, along with Brooks Koepka.

    Reed could earn a full PGA TOUR card for 2027 if he were to be among the top 10 players on the Race to Dubai who are not already exempt. Each round moves him closer to that, and Reed has yet to play in the four majors this year.

    Padraig Harrington, meanwhile, opened with a 71 at Doha Golf Club, significant because it was the 500th career start on the DP World Tour for the Irishman.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 4, 2026

    Marking marquee matchups at WM Phoenix Open

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 4, 2026

    Horses for Courses: Why betting on Scheffler needs to done early at TPC Scottsdale

    Horses for Courses
    Image for article.
    Feb 4, 2026

    Without offseason injury, is Scheffler prepared for best year of his career?

    Latest
    R1
    In Progress

    WM Phoenix Open

    T1

    Rasmus Højgaard
    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    8

    -4

    T1

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    8

    T1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    5*

    -4

    T1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    5*

    T3

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    8

    -2

    T3

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    8

    T3

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    8*

    -2

    T3

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    8*

    T3

    Patton Kizzire
    USA
    P. Kizzire
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    7

    -2

    T3

    USA
    P. Kizzire
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    7

    T3

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    7*

    -2

    T3

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    7*
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW