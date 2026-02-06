Scottie Scheffler dispels doubt with bogey-free 65 Friday at WM Phoenix Open
Jimmy Reinman
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottie Scheffler reminded the golf world why he entered the week as the overwhelming favorite at the WM Phoenix Open, firing a bogey-free 6-under 65 on Friday to erase any notion that he was dead on arrival at TPC Scottsdale.
After an uncharacteristic opening-round 73 that included five bogeys and a double bogey, Scheffler responded with a clinical, blemish-free performance. From the opening tee shot, he looked far more in control, intent on cleaning up the mistakes that derailed his Thursday.
The fix? Something as simple, and as foundational as his grip.
“I’ve always been a proponent of saying you can’t really find it during the tournament week, but I found a little something in my grip yesterday that seemed to really help me get my hands more securely on the club,” Scheffler said after his round Friday.
“Struck it much better today. Felt a bit lost out there at times yesterday, so today felt a lot better. Felt more in control of my game. You can obviously see that through the cleaner card today.”
Scheffler is meticulous about fundamentals, famously using a rubber grip trainer on the range before every round to ensure consistency in how the club sits in his hands. For a player of his caliber, even the slightest adjustment can produce immediate results.
“Yeah, it’s just a matter of going out and playing solid golf,” Scheffler said. “This is a golf course where you can’t really force it.”
As a two-time winner at TPC Scottsdale, Scheffler understands better than most how quickly things can unravel in the desert.
“Look at the start of the round for me. Front right pin on 1; it’s down off the right; very tough pin. Next hole, No. 2, it’s almost a pin you can’t get at and it’s these little things. If you start chasing out here, you’re going to get behind it real quick. Maybe that is why I made so many mistakes yesterday.”
Thursday’s struggles were reflected across the board. Scheffler lost strokes in every category except putting, including nearly two strokes around the greens. The frustration was visible, highlighted by a flubbed chip at the 18th that rolled back to his feet, a rare flash of emotion from the typically even-keeled World No. 1.
When asked if anything specific was bothering him around the greens Thursday, Scheffler offered a succinct response.
“No.”
Friday told a different story. Despite hitting just nine fairways, Scheffler found 16 of 18 greens in regulation and poured in more than 70 feet of putts. The short game that faltered a day earlier stabilized, and the ball-striking that defines his game returned in full.
Just as important was his demeanor. The visible frustration from Thursday gave way to patience as he methodically worked his way back inside the cutline.
“Today, I did a really good job staying patient even when things weren’t going my way,” Scheffler said.
Now seven shots back of leader Ryo Hisatsune entering the weekend, Scheffler is once again in a familiar position, within striking distance and trending in the right direction.
At a venue where he has already lifted the trophy twice, and with his fundamentals back in order, the World No. 1 has officially flipped the narrative from despondent to dangerous.