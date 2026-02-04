Without offseason injury, is Scottie Scheffler prepared for the best year of his career?

Last season, Scheffler did not make his debut until the fifth event of the year after suffering a freak offseason injury. The world bore witness to the dangers of cooking homemade pasta as Scheffler sustained a deep puncture wound to his right palm due to liberal use of a wine glass. The injury, which required surgery to remove glass fragments near his middle finger, forced him to miss the first four PGA TOUR events of 2025 and cast uncertainty as he came off his torrid nine-win 2024 campaign.