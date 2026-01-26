PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
PGA TOUR announces 2026 Player Advisory Council

Adam Scott and Lucas Glover have been selected by the Player Directors to run for PAC Chairman via election of the TOUR’s voting membership. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff

    Adam Scott, Lucas Glover to run for PGA TOUR's Player Advisory Council Chairman

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced Monday the 16-member Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2026. The PAC serves as a consulting body that vets and recommends changes to the PGA TOUR Policy Board on behalf of the membership.

    2026 Player Advisory Council

    • Sam Burns
    • Corey Conners
    • Harris English
    • Lucas Glover
    • Brian Harman
    • Charley Hoffman
    • Max Homa
    • Hank Lebioda
    • Max McGreevy
    • Alex Noren
    • Scottie Scheffler
    • Adam Scott
    • Neal Shipley
    • Jordan Spieth
    • Justin Thomas
    • Gary Woodland

    Glover, Lebioda, Noren and Shipley will serve on the PAC for the first time. Burns, Harman, Hoffman, Homa, McGreevy, Scheffler, Thomas and Woodland return to the PAC after serving in 2025.

    2026 PAC Chairman election

    Glover and Scott have been selected by the Player Directors to run for PAC Chairman via election of the TOUR’s voting membership. The winner of the PAC Chairman election will serve a four-year term (2027-2030) on the PGA TOUR Policy Board, with Scott’s current term up at the end of 2026.

    The results of the PAC Chairman election and the PAC Subcommittees will be announced at a later date.

