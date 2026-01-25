PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Rory McIlroy fades to 33rd at Dubai Desert Classic

    Written by Associated Press

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Former Masters champion Patrick Reed eased to victory at the Dubai Desert Classic by four strokes Sunday.

    Reed, who held a four-stroke lead after the third round, finished ahead of England's Andy Sullivan.

    Julien Guerrier of France and Spain's David Puig finished joint-third, one back of Sullivan.

    Rory McIlroy’s chances of a record-extending fifth title fell well short with a joint 33rd-place finish.

    Reed, who won the 2018 Masters for his only victory in a major, earned his fifth win on the DP World Tour.

    The American Express

