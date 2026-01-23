PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Rory McIlroy needs big weekend to challenge for the title at Dubai Desert Classic

2 Min Read

    Written by Associated Press

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Patrick Reed moved into the lead and Dustin Johnson missed the cut at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic on Friday.

    Languishing in between was four-time champion Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, the tournament’s headline players who will need a big weekend to challenge for the title this year.

    Reed, the former Masters champion, kept his card clean and shot a 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after two rounds at Emirates Golf Club, where he has placed second and 10th in his two other appearances in the event.

    Reed, who was at 9-under 135 for the week, made four birdies and a 40-footer for eagle at the par-5 13th.

    Andy Sullivan finished birdie-eagle to shoot 65 — the lowest round of the day — and was alone in second place.

    Johnson, the former world No. 1, was the biggest name to miss the cut after a second straight 74. The American is becoming an afterthought in golf after moving to the breakaway LIV circuit in 2022, the same year as Reed, and has slid to No. 639 in the world ranking.

    While No. 3-ranked Fleetwood only just made the cut after struggling to a 72 to be 10 shots off the lead, playing partner and second-ranked McIlroy birdied the par-5 18th to shoot 69 and repair some of the damage from a 72 in the first round.

    Still, McIlroy has seven shots to make up on Reed, with whom he has had several duels down the years — not least in a loud Singles match at the Ryder Cup in 2016 and in the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic in 2023.

    “It was an improvement on yesterday and at least gave myself half a chance going into the weekend,” said McIlroy, an afternoon starter who felt conditions got trickier as the day wore on.

    Better placed was Tyrrell Hatton, the defending champion who shot 69 and was in sixth place, four strokes off the lead.

    Hatton chipped in for eagle at the short par-4 No. 17 for his highlight of the day.

