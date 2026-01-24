PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Ludvig Åberg withdraws from The American Express due to illness

1 Min Read

Latest

Ludvig Åberg previews his 2026 season on 'The Drop'

Ludvig Åberg previews his 2026 season on 'The Drop'

    Written by Associated Press

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Two-time Ryder Cup player Ludvig Åberg withdrew from The American Express on Saturday with an illness, the fourth player to withdraw this week from the first PGA TOUR stop on the mainland.

    Åberg was at 9-under par, set to begin his third round at the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA WEST when he withdrew, per PGA TOUR Communications. The Swede was making his first start of the year.

    It was about this time a year ago when Åberg had an illness that caused him to lose 10 pounds. He was in contention at the Farmers Insurance Open, stuck it out and had a 74-79 weekend. He had to withdraw from his next start, and then returned to Torrey Pines for The Genesis Invitational — which moved from Riviera because of the Pacific Palisades fires — and won.


    Luke Clanton, Rico Hoey and Nick Dunlap previously withdrew from The American Express earlier in the week.

    Players are paired with amateurs for the opening three rounds. Former PGA TOUR player Jeff Gove filled in for Åberg so his amateur had a partner. Gove was the last player (at No. 144 in the standings) to qualify for the inaugural FedExCup Playoffs event in 2007.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 22, 2026

    Scheffler wastes no time in season debut, fires opening 63 at The American Express

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 23, 2026

    The American Express: Coverage details for Friday action

    Latest
    Image for article.

    The American Express: How to watch Scheffler's season debut

    Latest
    R3
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -22
    Thru
    F*

    -22

    1

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -22
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    Blades Brown
    USA
    B. Brown
    Tot
    -21
    Thru
    F

    -21

    T2

    USA
    B. Brown
    Tot
    -21
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -21
    Thru
    F

    -21

    T2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -21
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -20
    Thru
    F*

    -20

    T4

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -20
    Thru
    F*

    T4

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -20
    Thru
    F*

    -20

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -20
    Thru
    F*

    T6

    Tom Hoge
    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -19
    Thru
    F*

    -19

    T6

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -19
    Thru
    F*
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW