Blades Brown fires bogey-free 60 to join world No. 1 atop leaderboard at The American Express
3 Min Read
Blades Brown fires course-record 12-under 60 | Round 2 Highlights | The American Express
Written by Adam Stanley
The golf ball cares very little for your age. Or how many miles you travelled in order to tee it up on the PGA TOUR.
Thankfully, for Blades Brown, both things are true.
Brown, the teenage star-in-waiting, fired a tidy 60, which could have been better, Friday at The American Express. And now, heading into the weekend, he’s tied at the top alongside Scottie Scheffler.
Scheffler has more wins on the PGA TOUR (19) than Brown has had birthdays (18).
But such is golf. Their scores through 36 holes are the same thanks to Brown opening Friday on a certified heater.
Brown made six birdies and an eagle in his first seven holes, going out in 28 at the Nicklaus Tournament course at PGA WEST. Brown added four more birdies in his first six holes on his second nine (the front side) and then had a 15-foot attempt at a 59 on the par-4 9th but it just stayed out and to the right.
“I just really like this golf course," Brown said. "There's something about the Nicklaus Course that I just really like. Like, it's so money. It's so pure. Everything is just perfectly well kept. I love playing with no wind. So, when you put all those things together, it's fun.”
Brown’s adventure to California has been well documented. He played last week on the Korn Ferry Tour at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club before jumping on a private plane (he earned flight-hour credits thanks to his start at the ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic) Wednesday night — flying directly from the Caribbean to California.
“My second time ever flying private. It was beautiful,” Brown said of his six-hour adventure — alongside the CEO and founder of ONEFlight International, at that — before he had to get some sleep and do it all over again on the PGA TOUR.
“I love what I do. I love to play golf," Brown said. "You're telling me I get to play, hopefully, eight straight competitive golf rounds, one being on the Korn Ferry Tour and the other one on the PGA TOUR? Like what's not to love about that?”
Brown said Friday, now his sixth straight round across the Korn Ferry and PGA TOURs, he tried to keep it simple by executing on the shots he had envisioned.
“By the time we made the turn, I said, ‘OK, you know, couple birdies here on the front nine and let’s see how low we can go,’” Brown said. “When I stepped onto 18 tee box, I knew what was at stake. I knew I needed a birdie to shoot 59, and I was just close this time.”
There was no disdain or disappointment with the missed putt on the closing hole Friday for Brown who is now very firmly in the mix to lift a TOUR trophy, in just his 10th TOUR start.
And at just 18 years old. Well, that’s just fine.
“I feel 18. But what I like about golf is the golf ball doesn't care who how old you are,” Brown said. “If you're 60 years old or 18 years old, the person that gets the ball in the hole with the least amount of strokes, that's what really matters.”
Through 36 holes at The American Express, the only person who has done that as well as Brown has been the No. 1 player in the world.
Which should make for an awfully exciting weekend.