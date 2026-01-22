Justin Thomas to return from back surgery at TOUR's Florida Swing

Thomas last played competitive golf at the Ryder Cup in September, where he went 2-2-0 and the U.S. Team suffered a 15-13 defeat to Team Europe at Bethpage Black in New York. He also finished seventh in the 2025 FedExCup, fueled by his victory at the RBC Heritage — his first win since the 2022 PGA Championship — which secured him starts in all of the Signature Events this year.