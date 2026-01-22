Justin Thomas to return from back surgery at TOUR's Florida Swing
Written by Stephanie Royer
Ten weeks after undergoing a microdiscectomy, Justin Thomas is back doing what he does best: hitting a little white ball.
"Recovery has gone well," the 16-time TOUR winner shared on the social media platform X. "I’m slowly building back my strength and conditioning in the gym, and also hitting wedges/short irons. Little victories and patience have been the biggest part of the process. Taking it slow and listening to how I’m feeling each day!
I’m looking to come back competitively at some point during the Florida swing. I know how important it is to get this injury behind me so that I’m only looking forward over the course of the season."
The Jupiter, Florida, resident also shared videos of himself training in the gym with a resistance band and swinging on the driving range.
Thomas, 32, underwent the surgery in November of last year at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. He cited a disc problem that caused "nagging hip pain" for a few months.
Thomas last played competitive golf at the Ryder Cup in September, where he went 2-2-0 and the U.S. Team suffered a 15-13 defeat to Team Europe at Bethpage Black in New York. He also finished seventh in the 2025 FedExCup, fueled by his victory at the RBC Heritage — his first win since the 2022 PGA Championship — which secured him starts in all of the Signature Events this year.
The Florida Swing kicks off at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, followed by the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach and the Valspar Championship just north of Tampa.