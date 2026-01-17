3H AGO
Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, tee times, TV times, featured groups for Final Round
1 Min Read
Highlights | Round 3 | Sony Open
Written by Staff
Davis Riley took the solo lead Saturday at the Sony Open in Hawaii with a 3-under round of 67 to break through the pack. He leads at 12-under over the talented group of Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup and Kevin Roy at 10-under into Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the final round.
How to watch (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 12:15-10 p.m.
- Sunday: 5-10 p.m.
Featured groups
Sunday
- 12:19 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson (1st Tee)
- 12:37 p.m.: Brian Harman, Joe Highsmith (1st Tee)
- 4:45 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jake Knapp (1st Tee)
- 5:05 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Jacob Bridgeman (1st Tee)
Featured hole: No. 16 (par 4)