3H AGO

Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, tee times, TV times, featured groups for Final Round

1 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Round 3 | Sony Open

Highlights | Round 3 | Sony Open

    Written by Staff

    Davis Riley took the solo lead Saturday at the Sony Open in Hawaii with a 3-under round of 67 to break through the pack. He leads at 12-under over the talented group of Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup and Kevin Roy at 10-under into Sunday.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the final round.

    How to watch (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    • Sunday: 12:15-10 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 5-10 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Sunday

    • 12:19 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson (1st Tee)
    • 12:37 p.m.: Brian Harman, Joe Highsmith (1st Tee)
    • 4:45 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jake Knapp (1st Tee)
    • 5:05 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Jacob Bridgeman (1st Tee)

    Featured hole: No. 16 (par 4)

