5H AGO

Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, tee times, TV times, featured groups for Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff

    The first cut of the 2026 PGA TOUR season has been made, and the remaining players head to the weekend at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    After 36 holes, five players sit tied atop the leaderboard in pursuit of the first hardware of the calendar. Defending champion Nick Taylor, two-time TOUR winner Davis Riley, veteran Kevin Roy and recent Korn Ferry Tour graduates S.H. Kim and Adrien Dumont de Chassart all stand at 9-under over the cut at Waialae.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to watch (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    • Saturday-Sunday: 12:15-10 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 5-10 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Saturday

    • 12:28 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Aaron Rai (first tee)
    • 1:04 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Johnny Keefer (first tee)
    • 3:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman (first tee)
    • 5:15 p.m.: Nick Dunlap, Doug Ghim (first tee)

    Featured hole: No. 16 (par 4)

    R2
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    T1

    Davis Riley
    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T1

    S.H. Kim
    KOR
    S.H. Kim
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T1

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    BEL
    A. Dumont de Chassart
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T1

    Nick Taylor
    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T1

    Kevin Roy
    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T6

    Maverick McNealy
    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

