Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, tee times, TV times, featured groups for Round 3
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The first cut of the 2026 PGA TOUR season has been made, and the remaining players head to the weekend at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
After 36 holes, five players sit tied atop the leaderboard in pursuit of the first hardware of the calendar. Defending champion Nick Taylor, two-time TOUR winner Davis Riley, veteran Kevin Roy and recent Korn Ferry Tour graduates S.H. Kim and Adrien Dumont de Chassart all stand at 9-under over the cut at Waialae.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to watch (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:15-10 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 5-10 p.m.
Featured groups
Saturday
- 12:28 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Aaron Rai (first tee)
- 1:04 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Johnny Keefer (first tee)
- 3:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman (first tee)
- 5:15 p.m.: Nick Dunlap, Doug Ghim (first tee)
Featured hole: No. 16 (par 4)