Marcelo Rozo: A letter to the boy who dreamed of the PGA TOUR

As you grew, golf stopped being just a sport and became a kind of mirror. One that doesn’t forgive excuses. One that confronts your mind. And without realizing it, along the way you learned the hardest thing: to breathe when everything tightens, to choose calm when your body wants to run and to trust the process even when the result isn’t showing. You learned to steady yourself in the middle of the noise; not to rush out of desperation, but to understand that many times the bravest thing is to start again from the same adjustment over and over, without drama, without spectacle, only with conviction.