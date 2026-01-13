PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, tee times, TV times, featured groups, more

All-time shots from the Sony Open in Hawaii

    Written by Staff

    The 2026 PGA TOUR season begins at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where the first Full Field Event of the season tees off at Waialae Country Club. Nick Taylor looks to defend his 2025 title, which he won in a playoff over Nico Echavarria.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to watch (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Sunday: 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-10 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 12:15-10 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 4-10 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 5-10 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    • 12:43 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott (10th tee)
    • 1:05 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Aaron Rai (10th tee)
    • 5:13 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley (first tee)
    • 5:35 p.m.: Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim (first tee)

    FRIDAY

    • 12:43 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley (10th tee)
    • 12:54 p.m.: Michael Brennan, Tony Finau, Johnny Keefer (10th tee)
    • 5:13 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott (first tee)
    • 5:24 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, Chris Gotterup (first tee)

    Featured hole: No. 16 (par 4)

