Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, tee times, TV times, featured groups, more
The 2026 PGA TOUR season begins at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where the first Full Field Event of the season tees off at Waialae Country Club. Nick Taylor looks to defend his 2025 title, which he won in a playoff over Nico Echavarria.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to watch (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Sunday: 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Thursday-Friday: noon-10 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:15-10 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 4-10 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 5-10 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
- 12:43 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott (10th tee)
- 1:05 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Aaron Rai (10th tee)
- 5:13 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley (first tee)
- 5:35 p.m.: Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim (first tee)
FRIDAY
- 12:43 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley (10th tee)
- 12:54 p.m.: Michael Brennan, Tony Finau, Johnny Keefer (10th tee)
- 5:13 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott (first tee)
- 5:24 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, Chris Gotterup (first tee)
Featured hole: No. 16 (par 4)