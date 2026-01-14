PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
10H AGO

Billy Horschel missed out on top 50 in world, betting on himself to still reach Masters

2 Min Read

Latest

Billy Horschel wins Match No. 1 with walk-off eagle for Atlanta Drive at TGL

Billy Horschel wins Match No. 1 with walk-off eagle for Atlanta Drive at TGL

    Written by Associated Press

    HONOLULU (AP) — Billy Horschel returned from five months away for hip surgery wanting to play three times to see how his hip and his game felt. His final stop was the Bank of Utah Championship, the last week in October, a tie for 11th that kept him at No. 40 in the world.

    He knew it was going to be close without checking on the Official World Golf Ranking math, and it was. Even with a late invitation to the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, where he finished 15th, Horschel slipped out of the top 50 in the world by the end of the year.

    He goes into 2026 without an invitation to the Masters, and with no regrets that he didn't add another tournament to try to assure being in the top 50 by the end of the year.

    “Before Utah, I was thinking about playing Bermuda and Cabo (Mexico),” Horschel said at the Sony Open in Hawaii. “But I got what I needed out of my three events. I was trying to get back into the groove of things, see where my game was.”

    And now?

    “I'm betting on myself,” said Horschel, who has until the Texas Children's Houston Open to get back into the top 50. “My wife is always very honest. She said, ‘If you miss the Masters and don’t qualify for THE PLAYERS, you need to make sure you're not second-guessing yourself.' You make your decision, you make your bed. If I don't make THE PLAYERS or Masters, I'm not going to say I should have played.”

    Horschel recalls a similar predicament at the end of 2023 when he was No. 63. He got off to a slow start and failed to reach the Masters. But he was willing to go to an opposite-field event in the Dominican Republic a week after the Masters. He won that, was runner-up at The Open Championship, won the BMW PGA Championship in England and ended the year at No. 16.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 14, 2026

    New ShotLink, TOURCAST enhancements to debut at Sony Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for Sony Open in Hawaii?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 14, 2026

    Does Spieth have another run in him?

    Latest
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    Brice Garnett
    USA
    B. Garnett
    USA
    B. Garnett
    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Austin Eckroat
    USA
    A. Eckroat
    USA
    A. Eckroat
    Peter Malnati
    USA
    P. Malnati
    USA
    P. Malnati
    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW