Masashi 'Jumbo' Ozaki, winningest Japanese golf professional in history, dies at age 78

Ozaki’s exploits may have been lesser known on the world stage, as he competed and won mostly in Japan. But he was a larger-than-life figure in his home country and was largely credited with renewed popularity of the game and the JGTO with his go-for-broke playing style and charisma. He even branched out to become a recording artist, with three singles reaching the Japanese pop charts in the late '80s. His two younger brothers, Naomichi ("Joe") and Tateo ("Jet"), were successful in their own right, finishing among the JGTO’s all-time money winners.