Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
Players fight to make Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
With PGA TOUR cards up for grabs, a field of 176 players heads to TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club for the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. This year, only five players will earn PGA TOUR membership for 2026, with a playoff taking place if there are ties for the top five scores. The no-cut event will be contested across 72 holes, with the field playing two rounds at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course and two rounds at Sawgrass Country Club.
After the top five who earn TOUR cards, the next 40 finishers and ties will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2026 season, with the first 25 finishers and ties being subject to the third reshuffle (occurs after 14th event), and any remaining finishers being subject to the second reshuffle (occurs after 10th event).
All remaining finishers will earn conditional membership for the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour season and will be subject to the reshuffle (after sixth event), as well as membership on PGA TOUR Americas for the 2026 season, also subject to the reshuffle (after sixth event).
Check out full coverage details below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (NBC Sports App), 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: Noon-2 p.m. (NBC Sports App), 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)