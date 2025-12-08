PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Players fight to make Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Players fight to make Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Written by Staff

    With PGA TOUR cards up for grabs, a field of 176 players heads to TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club for the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. This year, only five players will earn PGA TOUR membership for 2026, with a playoff taking place if there are ties for the top five scores. The no-cut event will be contested across 72 holes, with the field playing two rounds at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course and two rounds at Sawgrass Country Club.

    After the top five who earn TOUR cards, the next 40 finishers and ties will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2026 season, with the first 25 finishers and ties being subject to the third reshuffle (occurs after 14th event), and any remaining finishers being subject to the second reshuffle (occurs after 10th event).

    All remaining finishers will earn conditional membership for the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour season and will be subject to the reshuffle (after sixth event), as well as membership on PGA TOUR Americas for the 2026 season, also subject to the reshuffle (after sixth event).

    Check out full coverage details below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (NBC Sports App), 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Sunday: Noon-2 p.m. (NBC Sports App), 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 6, 2025

    See who advanced, fell short at Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Tyler Wilkes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Michael Graboyes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW