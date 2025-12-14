PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry: What is playoff format if needed?

1 Min Read

Latest

Ian Holt holes out for birdie on No. 18 at PGA TOUR Q-School

Ian Holt holes out for birdie on No. 18 at PGA TOUR Q-School

    Written by Staff

    Dreams are on the line Sunday at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course as a packed leaderboard heads towards the finish.

    Upon conclusion of Sunday's final round of the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, the top five finishers will earn PGA TOUR membership for 2026.

    New this year, in the event of a tie for the fifth and final qualifier earning TOUR membership, a hole-by-hole playoff will be conducted to determine the final spot(s). Previously, the top five and ties at Final Stage were awarded TOUR membership in 2023 and 2024.

    The playoff will be contested on the Dye's Valley Course's 18th hole, a difficult par 4 with water lining the entire left-hand side, similar to the iconic 18th hole at the adjacent Pete Dye Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

    Players will repeat play on the 18th hole until the top five players are determined. If the playoff extends into a third hole, a new pin location will be cut on the 18th green.

    Coverage of Sunday at the Final Stage of Q-School can be seen from noon-2 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App and 2-4 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

    See who's in the mix here and follow scores for the final round here.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 11, 2025

    Hitchner rides late-season surge into Final Stage of Q-School

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Dec 13, 2025

    Q-School update: New father Dossey chasing first PGA TOUR card at Q-School

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Dec 12, 2025

    Q-School update: Five-time winner Villegas part of pack vying for TOUR cards

    Latest
    R3
    In Progress

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    1

    Kupcho / Gotterup
    Kupcho / Gotterup
    Tot
    -24
    Thru
    12

    -24

    1

    Kupcho / Gotterup
    Tot
    -24
    Thru
    12

    2

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Tot
    -23
    Thru
    11

    -23

    2

    Coughlin / Novak
    Tot
    -23
    Thru
    11

    T3

    Korda / McCarthy
    Korda / McCarthy
    Tot
    -22
    Thru
    12

    -22

    T3

    Korda / McCarthy
    Tot
    -22
    Thru
    12

    T3

    Hull / Brennan
    Hull / Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    Thru
    11

    -22

    T3

    Hull / Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    Thru
    11

    5

    Tavatanakit / Knapp
    Tavatanakit / Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    Thru
    16

    -21

    5

    Tavatanakit / Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    Thru
    16

    T6

    Lee / Horschel
    Lee / Horschel
    Tot
    -20
    Thru
    17

    -20

    T6

    Lee / Horschel
    Tot
    -20
    Thru
    17
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW