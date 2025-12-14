PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry: What is playoff format if needed?
Written by Staff
Dreams are on the line Sunday at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course as a packed leaderboard heads towards the finish.
Upon conclusion of Sunday's final round of the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, the top five finishers will earn PGA TOUR membership for 2026.
New this year, in the event of a tie for the fifth and final qualifier earning TOUR membership, a hole-by-hole playoff will be conducted to determine the final spot(s). Previously, the top five and ties at Final Stage were awarded TOUR membership in 2023 and 2024.
The playoff will be contested on the Dye's Valley Course's 18th hole, a difficult par 4 with water lining the entire left-hand side, similar to the iconic 18th hole at the adjacent Pete Dye Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
Players will repeat play on the 18th hole until the top five players are determined. If the playoff extends into a third hole, a new pin location will be cut on the 18th green.
Coverage of Sunday at the Final Stage of Q-School can be seen from noon-2 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App and 2-4 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.