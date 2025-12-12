PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry update: Veteran Camilo Villegas part of pack vying for 2026 TOUR cards

“There's so many young guys wanting to get on TOUR, and at the end of the day, we are getting a little bit older, so it's become tough to play on TOUR in your 40s,” said Villegas. “Obviously, I've been able to do it three years in my 40s, win in my 40s, which is pretty cool, but here we are. So at the end of the day, it's just whatever I did in the past, doesn't matter. It's kind of where we are right now.”