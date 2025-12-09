Shots from every club in the bag that defined golf in 2025

J.J. Spaun was tied for the lead in the final round of the U.S. Open when he reached the 314-yard 17th hole at Oakmont. He used his driver for a low fade that hit the front of the green and rolled like a putt to about 18 feet behind the pin. That set up a two-putt birdie and a one-shot lead going to the final hole. And his best was yet to come.