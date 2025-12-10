2025 PGA TOUR tournaments honored with 'Best Of' awards

The WM Phoenix Open has been held between Phoenix and Scottsdale since 1932 and moved to its permanent home of TPC Scottsdale in 1987. Ahead of the 2025 edition of “The People’s Open,” The Thunderbirds implemented significant operational changes and enhancements, all under the theme “Better, Not Bigger,” while reinforcing attention to detail. Several traditional aspects of the event remained intact, such as no-cost admission on Monday and Tuesday, free parking for the week and incredible local food options, while new enhancements elevated both player and fan experiences, including expanded walkways, redesigned ingress points and reimagined hospitality and “open-to-all” fan areas.