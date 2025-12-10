2025 PGA TOUR tournaments honored with 'Best Of' awards
4 Min Read
The WM Phoenix Open claimed “Event of the Year” honors at the 2025 PGA TOUR “Best Of” awards. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced Wednesday the events during the 2025 season recognized with “Best Of” awards, with the WM Phoenix Open claiming “Event of the Year” honors for the sixth time, including the fourth in the last five years. The PGA TOUR’s “Event of the Year” recognizes a tournament that excels in every facet of the event, from fan and player experience to charitable impact and title sponsor integration/activation.
The WM Phoenix Open has been held between Phoenix and Scottsdale since 1932 and moved to its permanent home of TPC Scottsdale in 1987. Ahead of the 2025 edition of “The People’s Open,” The Thunderbirds implemented significant operational changes and enhancements, all under the theme “Better, Not Bigger,” while reinforcing attention to detail. Several traditional aspects of the event remained intact, such as no-cost admission on Monday and Tuesday, free parking for the week and incredible local food options, while new enhancements elevated both player and fan experiences, including expanded walkways, redesigned ingress points and reimagined hospitality and “open-to-all” fan areas.
The WM Phoenix Open also reinforced its leadership in sustainability, maintaining the event’s status as the world’s largest verified zero-waste sporting event with 100-percent landfill diversion, solar-powered compactors, reusable signage and food donations. Additionally, WM’s Working For Tomorrow Fund generated $419,000 for water restoration, renewable energy and hunger relief initiatives.
“On behalf of the PGA TOUR, congratulations to The Thunderbirds and WM on the WM Phoenix Open being named 2025 PGA TOUR Event of the Year,” said Tyler Dennis, PGA TOUR chief competitions officer. “The Thunderbirds take great pride in their relentless push for improvement, which was evident in all aspects of this year’s edition. With a dedicated partner in WM, the WM Phoenix Open continues to showcase what makes the event one that must be experienced on the PGA TOUR calendar.”
Among the additional tournament recognitions is the new “Spirit of the PGA TOUR Award,” which acknowledges an inspiring level of commitment to stage an event under unique or challenging circumstances.
In 2025, the “Spirit of the PGA TOUR Award” recognizes TGR Live (Host Organization of The Genesis Invitational) and the Century Club of San Diego (host organization of the Farmers Insurance Open) for their collaboration in hosting the relocated The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego due to the devastating wildfires that significantly impacted the area around The Riviera Country Club and surrounding Los Angeles communities in January.
“The commitment and dedication of both organizations to bring the tournament to life amidst such tragedy was a testament to the hearts of those who help make the PGA TOUR what it is,” Dennis said. “They truly encapsulated the spirit of the TOUR by going above and beyond to achieve something that inspired golf fans around the world.”
Other “Best Of” awards include:
Most Fan First Event: RBC Heritage
The RBC Heritage sets the standard for a fan-forward event by providing a world-class experience for every attendee, regardless of ticket type. With a diverse array of ticket options and hospitality venues, fans enjoy premier amenities, seamless logistics, engaging activities and exceptional viewing opportunities throughout the tournament. With “Plaid Nation” making up the event’s loyal fanbase, the event has become a week-long celebration rooted in Southern hospitality.
Best Special Event: BMW Championship
The BMW Championship delivered a memorable beginning to tournament week with its Kickoff Concert featuring the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the Jonas Brothers. Held on site at Caves Valley Golf Club and welcoming approximately 1,000 attendees, the limited-attendance event created a uniquely personal and immersive experience, where every guest felt part of something truly special. This event showcased BMW Championship’s dedication to creating meaningful and memorable experiences while perfectly reflecting the tournament’s prestige, energy and community spirit.
Best Charitable Impact & Integration: John Deere Classic
As the only professional sporting event in the Quad Cities, the John Deere Classic’s influence extends far beyond golf. Through its Birdies for Charity program, the tournament delivered record-breaking charitable results, with $16.9 million donated to 460 deserving charities. Among the highlights of the event’s on-site charitable integration was the story of Carter Henning, a local high school golfer who lost his leg in a snowmobile accident in February. Henning was invited by the tournament to compete in the pro-am and was treated to an unforgettable day alongside past John Deere Classic winners Zach Johnson and Dylan Frittelli.
Best Title Sponsor Integration: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
The 2025 edition of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson showcased CJ’s deep cultural integration through authentic Korean culinary experiences and hospitality. The debut of the “House of CJ” delivered an unparalleled blend of culture, cuisine, and fan engagement, setting a new benchmark for experiential sponsorship. Player hospitality took on a new identity with 17 renowned Bibigo chefs flying in from Korea, crafting menus for player dining, creating Korean-inspired box lunches for media and broadcast teams, and curated menus in premium hospitality spaces. Capitalizing on the exciting stadium-style 17th hole, CJ spearheaded charitable tie-ins by donating $1,000 for every birdie, resulting in a donation of $104,000 to the Momentous Institute.
“Best Of” award finalists:
- Event of the Year: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, John Deere Classic
- Most Fan First Event: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Travelers Championship
- Best Special Event: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic (The Q), Procore Championship (Caddie Challenge)
- Best Charitable Impact & Inclusion: Charles Schwab Challenge, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Best Title Sponsor Integration: FedEx St. Jude Championship, 3M Open