Josh Swanson honored as 2025 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year, receives $10K to donate to Minnesota 100 Club
3 Min Read
Josh Swanson of the 3M Open honored as the 2025 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year. (Credit PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Josh Swanson, a long-time volunteer at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, has been selected as the 2025 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year. With the award, the PGA TOUR will donate $10,000 to the charity of Swanson’s choosing – the Minnesota 100 Club, an organization founded in 1972 with a purpose to provide financial aid to families of First Responders who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.
Swanson began his volunteer journey when he was just 11 years old, working in the ecology committee at the 1993 Burnet Senior Classic, a PGA TOUR Champions event held at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Thirty-two years later, he and his wife Katie now lead the Tournament & TV Operations Committee at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, assisting with various on-course event set-up projects including hanging TVs and securing large mesh panels and signage.
“I am deeply honored and truly blessed to have been nominated by my 3M Open tournament family for PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year – and profoundly humbled to be selected as the 2025 recipient,” said Swanson. “This recognition means more than I can express.”
Swanson’s year was not without its challenges. In May, he received the shocking news that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Undeterred, he insisted on continuing his volunteer leadership duties ahead of the July event, all while enduring his regular cancer treatments.
“What Josh has brought to the 3M Open has been invaluable – and in 2025, it clearly became inspirational,” said Mike Welch, 3M Open tournament director. “To show up with a can-do attitude for 12 straight days in advance of and during event week, while dealing with his diagnosis and the health effects of it, meant so much to all of us at the tournament office, and more importantly, his team of volunteers. We are ecstatic for Josh to be honored with this well-deserved recognition and look forward to his return to full health!”
PGA TOUR events would not be possible without the support of volunteers, who not only help tournaments operate with unmatched guest service, but also contribute to the overall charitable impact. With the support of more than 100,000 volunteers annually, demonstrating the PGA TOUR Volunteer Service Excellence priority standards of safety, competition and hospitality, the TOUR assists approximately 3,000 charities each year. To maximize charitable giving, most tournaments operate as non-profit organizations, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.
“I am grateful for my amazing wife and Co-Chair, Katie, who continues to stand by me through every unexpected challenge, and to our incredible tournament operations volunteer crew, who return each year with dedication, teamwork and a willingness to take on any task. Their commitment is what makes this experience so special,” said Swanson.
Added his wife, Katie: "I am incredibly proud of Josh not only for his dedication to the 3M Open but also for how he has handled everything that has been thrown at him this year. He has shown great courage, commitment and strength, both on and off the course.”