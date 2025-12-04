Hilton Head Island Deep Well Project named 2025 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year, RBC Heritage beneficiary to receive $30K grant

“Decent and affordable housing for neighbors who comprise our workforce is a challenge across the country, but it’s especially concerning in resort areas like Hilton Head Island,” said Sandy Gillis, executive director, Deep Well Project. “Land costs are high, and when you’re a barrier island, expansion isn’t an option. This amazing recognition from the PGA TOUR, and its grant will power the housing assistance work that Deep Well Project is doing. It will help us be a safety net for neighbors, while also keeping our tourism-based economy firing on all cylinders.”