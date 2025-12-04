Hilton Head Island Deep Well Project named 2025 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year, RBC Heritage beneficiary to receive $30K grant
Hilton Head Island Deep Well Project earns distinction as the 2025 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year. (Credit PGA TOUR)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced Thursday that the Hilton Head Island Deep Well Project, a non-profit beneficiary of the RBC Heritage, has been named the 2025 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year. The organization was recently surprised with the honor during an event staff outing to repair the home of a local resident.
While the Deep Well Project was initially founded in 1973 to provide clean, safe drinking water on Hilton Head Island, it has since been the source of emergency assistance to the local community. Its primary focal point is housing for a workforce that is integral to the dynamic hospitality-oriented business economy of the Island.
Deep Well’s Emergency Rent/Mortgage Program steps in to pay all or part of a local resident’s housing payment after documenting the family has suffered an unexpected loss of income or unexpected expense, leaving them at risk of being homeless. In the first 10 months of this year, Deep Well paid $516,000 in rent and mortgage payments, helping keep 1,600 people safe, stable and working.
Similarly, Deep Well’s Livable Housing Home Repair Program does critical-nature repairs on local homes to ensure the families living in them are safe and dry. Deep Well will set a record this year in homes repaired with 100 homes already repaired, and another 10-15 homes to be completed by the end of 2025.
“Decent and affordable housing for neighbors who comprise our workforce is a challenge across the country, but it’s especially concerning in resort areas like Hilton Head Island,” said Sandy Gillis, executive director, Deep Well Project. “Land costs are high, and when you’re a barrier island, expansion isn’t an option. This amazing recognition from the PGA TOUR, and its grant will power the housing assistance work that Deep Well Project is doing. It will help us be a safety net for neighbors, while also keeping our tourism-based economy firing on all cylinders.”
The Charity of the Year award comes with a $30,000 grant from the PGA TOUR, which will go toward Deep Well’s Emergency Rent/Mortgage and Livable Housing Home Repair programs to help mitigate the housing challenges of the island’s workforce.
The Heritage Classic Foundation, the charitable foundation of the RBC Heritage, supports more than 90 registered and deserving charities in the local community that are divided into six pillars, with the Deep Well Project included in the health and welfare pillar. Since 1987, the Heritage Classic Foundation has raised and donated $59.5 million to South Carolina and Georgia charities.
“This recognition reflects the incredible impact The Deep Well Project has made in our community, and we couldn’t be prouder to support their mission,” said Steve Wilmot, president and tournament director, RBC Heritage. “Their dedication and compassion inspire us all, and we look forward to standing beside them as they continue to change lives on Hilton Head Island."
With the support of more than 100,000 volunteers annually, the PGA TOUR assists approximately 3,000 charities each year. Virtually all tournaments are organized as nonprofit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.