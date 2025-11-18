PGA TOUR recognized in three categories at SportsPro Media Awards
3 Min Read
(Left to right) Huw ap Simon, Thierry Pascal and Tom Gracey pose with the gold medal awarded to the PGA TOUR for "Best Use of Data in Media" for TOURCAST and AI Shot Commentary at this year’s SportsPro Media Awards held at La Quinta de Jarama in Madrid, Spain. (Courtesy SportsPro Media Awards)
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR won gold in "Best Use of Data in Media" for TOURCAST and AI Shot Commentary at this year’s SportsPro Media Awards held at La Quinta de Jarama in Madrid, Spain. Additionally, the TOUR earned silver in "Best Use of AI" for AI Shot Commentary and "Best Live Streaming Production" for PGA TOUR LIVE of ESPN+.
Gold
Best Use of Data in Media: TOURCAST and AI Shot Commentary
In the category, the TOUR was nominated against: Flipps Media, Mobii Systems, Stats Perform, Ease Live and DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH.
Using data to bring fans closer to the action, TOURCAST and AI Shot Commentary work together to tell the full story of every shot during a PGA TOUR round. Operating at full production scale, the system covers more than 40 stroke-play events each season and analyzes over 30,000 shots per tournament – bringing meaningful, real-time insight to every PGA TOUR fan.
ShotLink captures and processes every detail from the course – shot coordinates, yardages, lies and outcomes – and delivers a continuous stream of data into TOURCAST. TOURCAST transforms that information into an immersive experience, rendering each shot in 3D with radar trails, green views and video highlights. Building on the same data, the AI Shot Commentary system generates clear, plain-language summaries that help fans understand what’s happening and why it matters.
Silver
Best Use of AI: AI Shot Commentary
In the category, the TOUR was nominated against: RED.Sport Network, Genius Sports, Comcast Technology Solutions, Transmit and Videocites.
Beginning at THE PLAYERS Championship in March, the PGA TOUR debuted AI shot commentary in its TOURCAST powered by ShotLink to expand its coverage of the 30,000-plus shots during a given tournament. Utilizing machine learning and generative artificial intelligence (AI) in partnership with AWS, the new TOURCAST AI commentary features provide written context for every shot for every player during PGA TOUR events.
Along with describing every shot, AI commentary provides context for what that shot means for each player based on his current performance and upcoming shot as well as how it relates to the broader competition. With the simple click of a button, TOURCAST AI shot commentary brings fans closer to their favorite PGA TOUR players and events, providing insights and context that go beyond the leaderboard and scorecard.
Best Live Streaming Production: PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+
In the category, the TOUR was nominated against: LiveU Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery, Dyn, NFL Channel, SailGP and DAZ.
Broadcasted from the state-of-the-art PGA TOUR Studios, PGA TOUR LIVE delivers over 4,000 hours of live, comprehensive coverage throughout the PGA TOUR season, spanning 39 courses and 702 holes. PGA TOUR LIVE goes beyond traditional golf broadcasts, offering rich, immersive coverage with advanced graphics, expert analysis and enhanced storytelling. Ross Xpression powers hundreds of dynamic, real-time graphics, giving producers the tools to deliver player stats, course details and evolving narratives throughout each round. Augmented Reality elements and multiple camera angles provide fans with deeper insight into every shot and moment.
Each broadcast is hosted by top industry talent, including current and former players who offer in-depth commentary and professional insights. For the first time, Hawkeye technology is integrated as the exclusive provider of video replays and features, delivering enhanced angles and highlights that keep fans engaged with the best shots and key moments from around the course.
Launched in January 2025, PGA TOUR Studios is a 165,000-square-foot, cutting-edge production facility redefining and energizing how the TOUR creates and delivers content to golf fans worldwide in an ever-changing media landscape. Studio 1A — home to the PGA TOUR LIVE’s Main Feed — is a 2,400-square-foot, cutting-edge space featuring Augmented Reality capabilities and the world’s only 12-foot Technodolly, elevating the viewer experience even further.