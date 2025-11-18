PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

The RSM Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

1 Min Read

Latest

Davis Love III on current direction of PGA TOUR, The RSM Classic

Davis Love III on current direction of PGA TOUR, The RSM Classic

    Written by Staff

    The RSM Classic returns to Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in St. Simons Island, Georgia, featuring a $7 million purse. The tournament will be played on the 7,005-yard, par-70 Seaside Course. Maverick McNealy captured last year's title with a score of 16-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: Noon-3 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-4 p.m., GOLF Channel

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
    • Friday: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

    "PGA TOUR Cut Line" show:

    • Friday, 2:45 p.m.: Tune in this Friday to "Cut Line," the newest offering from PGA TOUR Studios. With 2026 status at stake at this week's FedExCup Fall finale, "Cut Line" will feature in-studio analysis, live on-site coverage and instant player reactions as the cutline drama unfolds, highlighting who’s in, who’s out and what it means for TOUR players. "Cut Line" airs Friday, Nov. 21, at 2:45 p.m. ET on PGA TOUR YouTube and X.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    Featured groups

    • 8:52 a.m.: William Mouw, J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge (No. 1 tee Seaside Course)
    • 9:03 a.m.: Adam Schenk, Davis Thompson, Mackenzie Hughes (No. 10 tee Plantation Course)
    • 10:09 a.m.: Michael Brennan, Andrew Novak, Brian Harman (Seaside Course)
    • 10:20 a.m.: Steven Fisk, Harris English, Daniel Berger (Seaside Course)

    FRIDAY

    Featured groups

    • 8:52 a.m.: Michael Brennan, Andrew Novak, Brian Harman (No. 10 tee Plantation Course)
    • 9:03 a.m.: Steven Fisk, Harris English, Daniel Berger (No. 10 tee Plantation Course)
    • 9:58 a.m.: William Mouw, J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge (Plantation Course)
    • 10:09 a.m.: Adam Schenk, Davis Thompson, Mackenzie Hughes (Seaside Course)

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

