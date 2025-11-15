PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Six players within one shot heading into Sunday at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

3 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Adam Stanley

    There are six golfers within a shot of the lead at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship heading into Sunday’s finale.

    If it wasn’t yet crunch time on Thursday morning, well, three days later it absolutely is – all six are fighting for their 2026 PGA TOUR card, and five are looking to find the winner’s circle for the first time.

    The stakes have never been higher.

    Adam Schenk and Braden Thornberry are tied at the top at 12-under par, with Takumi Kanaya, Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips and the 36-hole leader Adam Hadwin, just a shot back at 11-under.

    Hadwin is the only player of the group with a TOUR victory in their career.

    McGreevy sits at No. 100 in the FedExCup Fall standings and is looking for the ultimate bubble bust while all of Thornberry (No. 178), Schenk (No. 134), Kanaya (No. 120), Hadwin (No. 147) and Phillips (No. 139) are on the outside looking in.

    Kanaya had the second-lowest round of the day Saturday, a 5-under 66, in some tough conditions. He has had a handful of tidy results so far this season including two top-five finishes (including a T4 at the Baycurrent Classic) and has won eight times on the Japan Golf Tour.


    Takumi Kanaya makes long birdie putt on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda

    Takumi Kanaya makes long birdie putt on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda


    But this is not an enviable position for Kanaya, or anyone else certainly – and their positioning is of their own making. Be it swing changes that haven’t quite clicked, returns from injuries or just a string of poor golf, at the penultimate event of the 2025 campaign, this is where they sit.

    For Schenk, a TOUR title would be a long time in the making. While he’s now held the 54-hole lead/co-lead for the fifth time on TOUR, he is still seeking his first win in his 243rd start.

    “A great opportunity to have for tomorrow,” Schenk said. “I know if I don't, I have to go to Q-School if I don't get inside the top 100, so that's a pretty big motivator and what a great opportunity to have tomorrow.”

    Schenk comes into the week after finding the weekend in four straight PGA TOUR starts, but that came after six missed cuts in a row through the summertime. He said after the Wyndham Championship he made a “few changes” to his game and has seen some steady improvements.

    “I've been working pretty darn hard at it the last four months -- well, the last two years, but not a lot of results,” he said. “I wish I really could have done this earlier in the season because I wouldn't be in this position, but here we are.”


    Adam Schenk tinkers with putting stroke during Round 3 at Butterfield Bermuda

    Adam Schenk tinkers with putting stroke during Round 3 at Butterfield Bermuda


    For Thornberry, the college standout has had a curious climb to the TOUR, considering all of his accolades while at Ole Miss, including winning the NCAA DI Men’s Golf Championship for the school in 2017.

    “I was able to win a bunch in college, but I don't know if I'd forgotten it or what, but it had been a while, maybe three or four years,” Thornberry, who won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship last year, said. “Hopefully with that recent stuff at the end of last year, hopefully I can carry it over.”

    After a two-minute weather delay Saturday due to a blast of island rain (the shortest in TOUR history after a five-minute delay at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide in 2021), tee times for the finale in Bermuda have been moved up due to forecasted extremely high winds. That means less time for the players, so firmly in the mix, to think too much about what kind of job they need to do on Sunday.

    “I'll be really excited for tomorrow,” Schenk said. “I'll still sleep well. It's tiring after today, so I'll still sleep well. I'll definitely be, I don't want to call it nervous, more excited than anything for tomorrow just to have the opportunity and find out what's going to happen.”

    For whomever ends up tilting the trophy – and certainly for those half-dozen at or right near the top of the board – an opportunity of a lifetime awaits.

    R3
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    T1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    -12

    T1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T1

    Braden Thornberry
    USA
    B. Thornberry
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    -12

    T1

    USA
    B. Thornberry
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    -11

    T3

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Adam Hadwin
    CAN
    A. Hadwin
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    -11

    T3

    CAN
    A. Hadwin
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    -11

    T3

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F
