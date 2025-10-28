The Old Course at St. Andrews to undergo enhancement restoration ahead of 2027 Open Championship

There have been several substantial changes carried out to the Old Course during its history, including the addition of over 60 new bunkers between 1899 and 1905, and nearly 350 yards of length being added across The 129th Open in 2000 and The 134th Open in 2005. The most recent adjustments of significance were undertaken in advance of The 144th Open in 2015, which included bunker additions and removals, and the regrading of the back left portion of the 11th green to create more options for hole locations.