The Old Course at St. Andrews to undergo enhancement restoration ahead of 2027 Open Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Staff
The Old Course at St. Andrews will undergo an enhancement and restoration project ahead of the 155th Open Championship in 2027, The R&A announced Tuesday.
Following The 150th Open in 2022, the course was reviewed, and as a result, the project will "refine the strategic challenge for elite players in a small number of areas for future championships while restoring traditional features that have evolved over time to improve the everyday playing experience for local and visiting golfers on the world-renowned links," according to The R&A.
Leading international golf course architects and links golf specialists, Mackenzie & Ebert, will oversee the restoration.
“Working with St. Andrews Links Trust, we have commissioned Mackenzie & Ebert to carry out a carefully planned program of work to enhance and restore the challenge of the Old Course in a few key areas," said Mark Darbon, chief executive of The R&A, said. "Our approach is grounded in deep respect for the course’s unparalleled history.
“We believe this work is important in ensuring the Old Course continues to evolve and challenge the world’s best golfers in the years to come while enhancing the experience of local and visiting golfers.”
There have been several substantial changes carried out to the Old Course during its history, including the addition of over 60 new bunkers between 1899 and 1905, and nearly 350 yards of length being added across The 129th Open in 2000 and The 134th Open in 2005. The most recent adjustments of significance were undertaken in advance of The 144th Open in 2015, which included bunker additions and removals, and the regrading of the back left portion of the 11th green to create more options for hole locations.
One of the most significant areas of work will be on the 16th hole, where a historic playing route will be restored to the left of the "Principal’s Nose" and "Deacon Sime" bunkers, along with the addition of two bunkers to add risk on the left-hand side of the extended fairway.
Six holes will be lengthened – the fifth, sixth, seventh, 10th, 11th and 16th – while one will be shortened slightly – the 12th, with the yardage of the course increasing by 132 yards to 7,445 yards. New tees will be built on the fifth, adding 35 yards, the sixth, adding 17 yards, the seventh, adding 22 yards, and the 10th, adding 29 yards. Tee enlargements will see increases in length at the 11th (21 yards) and the 16th (10 yards).
The two right-side fairway bunkers on the second hole will be relocated farther on and to the left to make them more relevant to the line of play. There will be new bunkers added on the sixth and the 10th. The ninth hole will see the right side approach bunkers extended toward the line of play, including "Boase’s Bunker," which will be restored to its larger and less rounded shape.
The tee on the 12th will be realigned slightly to facilitate easier spectator movement during championship play, and the main daily play tee on the 14th will be realigned and repositioned slightly.
On the 17th, the "Road Hole Bunker" will be restored to reduce the effect of sand splash build-up over time.
The work is scheduled to begin on Nov. 3.