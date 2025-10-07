Prime Video to broadcast PGA TOUR’s 'The Skins Game' on Black Friday

The format will remain true to the traditional Skins Game structure, where each hole carries a dollar value and tied holes roll over to raise the stakes. In an exciting twist for the reimagined Skins Game, the event will feature a "reverse purse" – all players will begin the competition with $1 million on the scoreboard and fans will watch as the players’ fortunes rise and fall with every hole won or lost, adding a new layer of tension, drama and strategy to every shot.