Prime Video to broadcast PGA TOUR’s 'The Skins Game' on Black Friday
4 Min Read
Pro Shop, PGA TOUR Studios and Propagate Content reboot iconic "The Skins Game" after 15-year hiatus on Nov. 28; coverage tees off on an historic day of live sports action on Prime Video at 9 a.m. ET, leading into third annual "Black Friday Football" game and NBA on Prime doubleheader.
Written by Staff
LOS ANGELES and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – For the first time since 2008, “The Skins Game,” one of golf’s most celebrated television franchises, will officially return on Black Friday with Prime Video set to exclusively broadcast the special event globally, produced by Pro Shop and Propagate Content in coordination with PGA TOUR Studios.
Slated to compete in the relaunched “The Skins Game” are 2025 FedExCup champion, 2025 Ryder Cup points leader and seven-time DP World Tour champion Tommy Fleetwood, 16-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Thomas, two-time major champion Xander Schauffele and eight-time PGA TOUR winner Keegan Bradley. The foursome — which has combined to win 34 career PGA TOUR events — will compete at the new Panther National in South Florida, the vision of Jack Nicklaus and Thomas in his debut design.
Coverage will begin at 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 28 and lead directly into a historic day of live sports for Prime Video, including the third annual "Black Friday Football"game and a brand-new NBA on Prime doubleheader. Additional coverage details will be announced in the coming weeks.
The format will remain true to the traditional Skins Game structure, where each hole carries a dollar value and tied holes roll over to raise the stakes. In an exciting twist for the reimagined Skins Game, the event will feature a "reverse purse" – all players will begin the competition with $1 million on the scoreboard and fans will watch as the players’ fortunes rise and fall with every hole won or lost, adding a new layer of tension, drama and strategy to every shot.
“We’ve taken up the mantle to bring back 'The Skins Game,' and we’re proud to work alongside PGA TOUR Studios, Prime Video and Propagate Content to reintroduce this iconic event and reclaim its rightful place on the sports calendar,” said Chad Mumm, co-founder and president of Pro Shop. “By keeping the traditional format intact and adding some creative twists, we’re giving fans an experience that honors the past while delivering pure, high-stakes competition where the pressure builds with every shot.”
"We're thrilled to help relaunch 'The Skins Game' as part of an unprecedented day of live sports on Prime Video this Black Friday," said Charlie Neiman, head of sports partnerships, Prime Video. "Partnering with PGA TOUR Studios, Pro Shop and Propagate Content to broadcast this storied event with four of the game's most captivating stars opens more than 15 hours of exclusive live sports coverage on Prime Video, and underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, premium sports programming to fans around the world.”
Originally introduced in 1983 as an unofficial money event on the PGA TOUR, "The Skins Game" became a staple on the sports calendar, showcasing high-stakes competition among golf’s biggest stars, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Fred Couples, Gary Player and Tiger Woods. With a new generation of golf superstars known for their exceptional talent, dynamic personalities and fierce rivalries, the new-look "Skins Game" promises to deliver an unforgettable spectacle for fans worldwide.
“'The Skins Game' was always bigger than golf. It was a cultural event that brought sports and entertainment together in a way fans hadn’t seen before. At Propagate, we’re thrilled to partner with PGA TOUR Studios, Prime Video and Pro Shop to reimagine this iconic franchise for a new generation, combining tradition with innovation to deliver a spectacle that captures the drama and personality that made 'The Skins Game' legendary,” said Ben Silverman, CEO of Propagate Content.
With a nature preserve along its border, Panther National delivers a quiet, unspoiled stage for championship golf. Known as "The Big Cat," the 18-hole championship golf course features steep elevation changes and dramatic vistas, with all but four holes featuring water or a forced carry, including island greens on Nos. 5 and 15 and island tees on Nos. 6 and 16.
Thomas returned to the winner’s circle earlier this year at the RBC Heritage, where he won in a dramatic playoff. Joining him is his fellow Panther National ambassador in Schauffele – a nine-time TOUR winner and two-time major champion – Fleetwood, a fan favorite who broke through in August to win the TOUR Championship, and Bradley, who won his eighth career TOUR event in June at the Travelers Championship.
“The PGA TOUR is proud to bring back the iconic 'Skins Game' as the kickoff to the sports calendar’s biggest day of the year,” said Chris Wandell, PGA TOUR senior vice president, Media. “With four of our game’s biggest stars competing in a modern reimagining of this nostalgic event, fans around the world are in for a treat this Black Friday as the TOUR tees off a full day of sports action on Prime Video.”
Developed and produced by Pro Shop’s entertainment division, Pro Shop Studios, in partnership with PGA TOUR Studios and Propagate Content, the reimagined event will fuse the game’s storied history with a modern energy for today’s fans. Excel Sports Management will serve as tournament organizer, with broadcast production led by TMRW Sports.