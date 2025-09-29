PGA TOUR CENTRAL ushers in new era for players, teams

Built for more than just players, over the course of the FedExCup Fall PGA TOUR CENTRAL will expand access to families, agents, coaches, caddies and equipment representatives, each with a tailored view to ensure the right information reaches the right hands. The platform was developed hand-in-hand with players and tested rigorously across all the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Champions throughout the 2025 season, using real-world feedback to shape its design, making it easy to use for members of all tech familiarity levels. Language support will expand beginning next year to further widen accessibility.