PGA TOUR CENTRAL ushers in new era for players, teams
2 Min Read
PGA TOUR unveils PGA TOUR CENTRAL
Written by Staff
On Monday, the PGA TOUR officially launched PGA TOUR CENTRAL – a new player app and website designed to replace the long-standing PGA TOUR LINKS. Built entirely in-house and powered by the same AWS technology that powers the TOUR’s fan-facing platforms, PGA TOUR CENTRAL represents a full modernization of player services, offering a fast, mobile-first platform that brings cutting-edge data and video technology into a single secure ecosystem.
With PGA TOUR CENTRAL, players now have immediate access to shot-by-shot videos, radar metrics and Strokes Gained analytics within minutes of finishing their round. Advanced AI clipping generates highlight reels and full-round recaps automatically, each video layered with ShotLink powered by CDW data and Trackman radar insights such as ball speed, clubhead speed and apex height. Members can also track their year-over-year performance, dive into detailed course statistics and review real-time ShotLink data before, during and after their rounds – all without leaving the platform.
Representing a new one-stop shop for information, CENTRAL streamlines every element of a player’s professional life, consolidating event commitments, endorsement updates, tournament information and official TOUR messaging into one personalized hub.
Built for more than just players, over the course of the FedExCup Fall PGA TOUR CENTRAL will expand access to families, agents, coaches, caddies and equipment representatives, each with a tailored view to ensure the right information reaches the right hands. The platform was developed hand-in-hand with players and tested rigorously across all the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Champions throughout the 2025 season, using real-world feedback to shape its design, making it easy to use for members of all tech familiarity levels. Language support will expand beginning next year to further widen accessibility.
For fans, the impact is clear. By giving players faster access to data, highlights and communication, the TOUR is also fueling richer storytelling, deeper statistics and more engaging content in real time. What began in the late 1990s with PGA TOUR LINKS has now been reimagined for the modern game. In 2025, PGA TOUR CENTRAL arrives right on time –the ultimate hub for the world’s best players to prepare, perform and connect, while bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.