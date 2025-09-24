PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Collin Morikawa says Ryder Cup crowds 'tame' so far, calls for 'absolute chaos'

    Written by Paul Hodowanic

    FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – American Collin Morikawa would like to hear more from the Ryder Cup crowds at Bethpage Black.

    Through two days of practice with fans in attendance at Bethpage Black, Morikawa said it’s been “kind of tame.” He wants that to change by the time play officially begins Friday.

    “I hope Friday is just absolute chaos,” Morikawa said in his pre-tournament press conference Wednesday afternoon. “I'm all for it. I think it feeds into who we are and the American players and the American Team. We want it. Like we want to use that to our advantage.”

    Much has been made of how the New York crowds might impact the atmosphere, with Europeans worried it could get out of hand and the Americans ready to have the fans on their side after a brutal loss in Italy two years ago. Morikawa’s comments have been the most direct toward what he hopes to see. At least 50,000 spectators are expected daily once play begins.

    Largely, fans have been supportive of both teams thus far, with multiple European players saying Wednesday that the crowds have been very good. Luke Donald had his team prepared for the worst, equipping virtual reality headsets with crowd noise and insults to simulate the expected atmosphere.


    The crowds are only likely to get more animated as the week continues. That’s what Morikawa wants to see.

    “I think every sport uses their home crowd to their advantage, and just because we don't play in a setting like this doesn't mean the craziness of New York and the rest of the country that people are traveling in from, it doesn't mean that we can't use that to our advantage,” Morikawa said. "I think we really have to tap into that. I hope they come strong. Watching all these kids, I know they want autographs, but come Friday, I hope they go crazy.”

