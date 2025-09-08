Tiger Woods, TGR Foundation, Cobbs Creek Foundation celebrate ribbon-cutting of Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab
4 Min Read
Cherelle Parker (Philadelphia Mayor), Fatima Chouhdry (TGR Learning Lab student), Tiger Woods, Yoshua Mukama (TGR Learning Lab student), Christopher Maguire (Chairman of the board, Cobbs Creek Foundation. (William Stickney/Jay Gorodetzer Photography)
PHILADELPHIA - Tiger Woods and distinguished guests gathered Monday at the Cobbs Creek Golf and Education Campus in West Philadelphia to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab.
Woods and members of the executive leadership team from TGR Foundation and Cobbs Creek Foundation were present for the celebration, along with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and PGA TOUR executive Len Brown.
The Cobbs Creek Foundation partnered with Tiger Woods’ nonprofit, TGR Foundation, to provide educational enrichment opportunities through the TGR Learning Lab on the Cobbs Creek Campus. Built from Woods’ vision of creating a safe space for students to “learn, grow and chase after their dreams,” the TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia is the second location to be opened by TGR Foundation, the first being in Anaheim, California, in 2006.
“It’s an honor to be here to celebrate this moment with my Foundation and the kids we’re serving in West Philadelphia,” said Woods. “I’m proud of my team and grateful to Cobbs Creek Foundation and everyone who has worked with us to make an impact in this community.”
Tiger Woods with students from TGR Learning Lab on the Cobbs Creek Campus in Philadelphia. (William Stickney/Jay Gorodetzer Photography)
Throughout the celebration, guests heard about the positive impact the Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab is having on the lives of local students through its programming. Fatima Chouhdry, a Learning Lab member, spoke at the event, reflecting on the impact the programs and staff have made on her journey.
As a virtual school student, the TGR Learning Lab provides a safe space for local students like Chouhdry to expand upon what they learn at school while building meaningful relationships and developing life-long skills. As a member, she discovered a career path in neuroscience and hopes to pursue a pre-med degree at the University of Pennsylvania.
“My experience at the TGR Learning Lab has been awesome,” Chouhdry said. “I have gained so many hands-on opportunities I wouldn’t get through my virtual school. I also realized that neuroscience is what I want to major in and pursue here. When I come into the building, I feel so safe and can learn what I truly want.”
Earlier this year, the Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab first welcomed students with a soft opening. The 30,000-square-foot facility was built in partnership with Cobbs Creek Foundation and capital campaign lead donors, the Smilow Foundation and the Woodland family. Since opening, the Learning Lab has served over one thousand first to 12th-grade students in Philadelphia. Programs available to local students include a wide range of educational offerings, including tutoring, school-day field trips, after-school classes and academic support, along with college and career readiness workshops and resources.
Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, guests and local media had the opportunity to take a guided tour of the inspiring spaces inside the Learning Lab, which include nine classrooms, a multi-purpose room, music recording and podcast studio, makerspace and Full Swing golf simulator. Learning Lab members were stationed throughout, highlighting their experiences and the programs offered.
The Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab is the first completed phase of the Cobbs Creek Golf and Education Campus. A new short course created by Woods’ TGR Design and the Lincoln Financial Center, which includes a state-of-the-art public driving range, restaurant and heritage center, will open later this year, followed by the renovated Old Course in 2026 and the 9-hole Karakung Course in 2027.
“Today we celebrate the official opening of the Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab and the promise it holds for the future,” said Christopher Maguire, chairman of the Cobbs Creek Foundation board of directors. “Through our partnership with TGR Foundation, we are advancing a shared commitment to education. We have already seen the students here experience incredible personal growth, and we look forward to continuing this momentum in the months and years ahead. As we welcome our newest young learners to the Learning Lab, we remain dedicated to supporting innovative and inclusive educational programming that uplifts every child who walks through these doors.”
The Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab will begin its first full session of programs on Tuesday, Sept. 9, with programming available throughout the year. Offering a variety of free courses, workshops and events centered around science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) educational enrichment, career and college readiness and health and well-being, the Learning Lab programs are designed to help students discover their passions and prepare a plan for their future. With 10 elementary schools and 19 high schools within a one-mile radius of the campus, the Learning Lab is projected to serve more than 4,500 students annually.