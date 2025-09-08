Tiger Woods, TGR Foundation, Cobbs Creek Foundation celebrate ribbon-cutting of Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab

“Today we celebrate the official opening of the Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab and the promise it holds for the future,” said Christopher Maguire, chairman of the Cobbs Creek Foundation board of directors. “Through our partnership with TGR Foundation, we are advancing a shared commitment to education. We have already seen the students here experience incredible personal growth, and we look forward to continuing this momentum in the months and years ahead. As we welcome our newest young learners to the Learning Lab, we remain dedicated to supporting innovative and inclusive educational programming that uplifts every child who walks through these doors.”