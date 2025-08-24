PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Players, caddies wear yellow ribbons at TOUR Championship to honor Ted Scott’s nephew

Scottie Scheffler bounces back with birdie at TOUR Championship

    Players and caddies wore neon yellow ribbons during the final round of the TOUR Championship in honor of Ted Scott’s nephew, Joel, who is recovering from an injury.

    Scott, Scottie Scheffler's longtime caddie, left the FedEx St. Jude Championship unexpectedly to attend to a family private matter and was not on the bag for Scheffler during his BMW Championship victory. Scott returned for the TOUR Championship this week. The Scott family has requested prayers for Joel at this time.

    Scottie Scheffler and caddie Ted Scott are seen wearing yellow ribbons during the final round of the 2025 TOUR Championship. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)

    The ribbons were visible on the hats of much of the field on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

    Scott and Scheffler began the final round at 12-under, four strokes back of 54-hole leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay. With a victory at the TOUR Championship, Scheffler would become the first player to win the FedExCup back-to-back, after capturing golf's ultimate prize in 2024.

