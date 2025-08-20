PGA TOUR creates Future Competition Committee to define optimal competitive model for TOUR
PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp addresses media ahead of TOUR Championship
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR has established the Future Competition Committee, which will be tasked with defining the optimal competitive model that enhances the PGA TOUR’s value to fans, players and partners.
PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp announced the formation of the nine-member committee during his press conference Wednesday at East Lake Golf Club, the site of this week’s TOUR Championship.
The committee, chaired by Tiger Woods, will undertake a comprehensive review of the current competitive model and shape the future of TOUR competition.
“The goal is not incremental change," Rolapp said. "The goal is significant change.”
Defined by a clean sheet mentality, the committee will have a broad scope and is seeking input from fans, players and partners to ensure potential changes honor the traditions of the game without being overly bound by them.
Three governing principles will guide the committee in its efforts: parity, scarcity and simplicity. The committee will aim to further strengthen the TOUR’s commitment to a meritocratic structure, increase fan engagement by ensuring top players compete together more often and better connect the regular and postseason to magnify the TOUR Championship.
Added Rolapp: "The sports business is not that complicated. You get the product right. You get the right partners. Your fans will reward you."
The nine-member committee includes a diverse mix of skillsets and perspectives, with six player representatives that reflect varying profiles of current PGA TOUR membership and three strategic business advisors to ensure a collaborative approach.
The committee is made up of the following individuals:
- Tiger Woods (Chairman) – Player Director, PGA TOUR Policy & PGA TOUR Enterprises Boards
- Patrick Cantlay – Player Director, PGA TOUR Policy & PGA TOUR Enterprises Boards
- Adam Scott – Player Director, PGA TOUR Policy & PGA TOUR Enterprises Boards
- Camilo Villegas – Player Director, PGA TOUR Policy & PGA TOUR Enterprises Boards
- Maverick McNealy – Co-Chairman, PGA TOUR Player Advisory Council
- Keith Mitchell – Co-Chairman, PGA TOUR Player Advisory Council
- Joe Gorder – Chairman, PGA TOUR Policy & PGA TOUR Enterprises Boards; Former Executive Chairman & CEO, Valero Energy
- John Henry – Principal, Fenway Sports Group; Manager, Strategic Sports Group; PGA TOUR Enterprises Board Member
- Theo Epstein – Senior Advisor, Fenway Sports Group; Former General Manager, Boston Red Sox and President of Baseball Operations, Chicago Cubs