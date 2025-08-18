PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
TGL presented by SoFi to make broadcast network debut with championship rematch on ABC

Season 2 tees off with defending champion Atlanta Drive GC taking on New York Golf Club on Sunday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC

    ORLANDO, Fla. – TGL presented by SoFi announced the broadcast network debut for the opening match of its second season as the defending champion Atlanta Drive GC take on New York Golf Club in a rematch of Season 1’s thrilling Finals on Sunday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. TGL is a partnership between TMRW Sports and the PGA TOUR.

    “TGL presented by SoFi’s inaugural season exceeded all expectations, and Season 2 begins with TGL’s first-ever match on ABC – a rematch of last season’s Finals between Atlanta and New York,” said Mike McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports and TGL. “This off season we’ve been focused on elevating the fan experience and are eager to welcome fans and teams back to SoFi Center in December.”

    Atlanta Drive will return the SoFi Cup to SoFi Center and the trophy will change from the champion team’s red back to SoFi blue until a new champion is crowned during the Season 2 Finals in March of 2026. And before the opening match, Atlanta Drive will raise the inaugural championship banner to the rafters. The full season schedule will be announced this fall.


    Each of the two Finals matches came down to the final hole and ended in a pair of one-point victories for Atlanta Drive. Down 3-0 with four holes to play in Match 2 of Season 1’s Finals, Atlanta Drive staged an epic comeback capped by a 17-foot birdie putt by Billy Horschel to win the match and capture the inaugural SoFi Cup in a 4-3 victory over NYGC. Horschel was joined on Atlanta Drive by fellow PGA TOUR stars Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Lucas Glover to win TGL’s first championship. NYGC’s roster includes Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young.

