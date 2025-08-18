TGL presented by SoFi to make broadcast network debut with championship rematch on ABC

Each of the two Finals matches came down to the final hole and ended in a pair of one-point victories for Atlanta Drive. Down 3-0 with four holes to play in Match 2 of Season 1’s Finals, Atlanta Drive staged an epic comeback capped by a 17-foot birdie putt by Billy Horschel to win the match and capture the inaugural SoFi Cup in a 4-3 victory over NYGC. Horschel was joined on Atlanta Drive by fellow PGA TOUR stars Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Lucas Glover to win TGL’s first championship. NYGC’s roster includes Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young.