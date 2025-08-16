BMW Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
The FedExCup top 50 take on the BMW Championship, the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs. Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, returns as host for the first time since 2021, and features an extensive renovation. Only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will advance to the TOUR Championship for the FedExCup Playoffs finale.
Robert MacIntyre extended his lead to four with a 68 on Saturday over Scottie Scheffler, who he played with in the final group. Scheffler will look to make up that gap as well as fend off a run from Ludvig Åberg, who sits at 10-under, and the pair of Sam Burns and Harry Hall at 8-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: noon-2 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
- 9:12 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Jhonattan Vegas
- 9:56 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Bud Cauley
Marquee groups
- 10:56 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 6 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
