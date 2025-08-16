PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
BMW Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

A closer look at Caves Valley’s challenging final hole

    Written by Staff

    The FedExCup top 50 take on the BMW Championship, the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs. Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, returns as host for the first time since 2021, and features an extensive renovation. Only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will advance to the TOUR Championship for the FedExCup Playoffs finale.

    Robert MacIntyre extended his lead to four with a 68 on Saturday over Scottie Scheffler, who he played with in the final group. Scheffler will look to make up that gap as well as fend off a run from Ludvig Åberg, who sits at 10-under, and the pair of Sam Burns and Harry Hall at 8-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: noon-2 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    • 9:12 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Jhonattan Vegas
    • 9:56 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Bud Cauley

    Marquee groups

    • 10:56 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 6 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Aug 15, 2025

    Inside putting changes that sparked MacIntyre’s hot run at BMW

    Aug 16, 2025

    MacIntyre shushes U.S. crowd as he takes lead at BMW Championship

    Aug 14, 2025

    With back against wall, Hovland finds swing feel, early success at BMW

    BMW Championship

