Homa family announces birth of second son, Austin

    Max Homa and his wife Lacey have welcomed their second child, Austin.

    The six-time PGA TOUR winner posted the news of Austin's arrival on Instagram Friday, writing, "Austin Homa! 8/4/25. My wife is a rockstar and Austin is very unsure of Cam (rightfully so). Our hearts are so full."


    The family's older son, Cam, was born in 2022.

    Max, who turned 34 last November, finished the FedExCup Regular Season at 111th in the standings and did not qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in five seasons. He is not in the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the Playoffs.

    Homa has navigated equipment, caddie and swing changes this season to one top-10 -- a T5 at the John Deere Classic -- two top-25s, which included a T12 at the Masters, and eight missed cuts in 19 starts.

    He has been candid about his struggles on and off the course and how he manages his mental health, which has included leaving the X social media platform.

    Though his presence online may be more sparse, his home life just got a little more abundant -- and the Homas couldn't be happier.

