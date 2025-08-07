Fundraiser, philanthropist, PGA TOUR Golf Course Advisory Board member Jim McGlothlin dies at age 85

"He would come up with these incredible fundraising ideas, and because of who he was and who he knew, he was able to accomplish what he set out to do. After the success of the Mountain Mission event, Jim came to me and said there was no reason why the First Tee couldn’t use the same fundraising concept that he developed in Virginia, and that was ultimately what he oversaw on a national level for the First Tee. His whole thing was to not only raise money but raise awareness of what the First Tee is all about. Jim did so much to make the world a better place. He was a tremendous man, and we will miss him.”