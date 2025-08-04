What to watch – and play – during upcoming FedExCup Playoffs

Tuvok: The PGA TOUR, FedEx and international content creator Tuvok are collaborating on a three-part social series promoting the FedExCup Playoffs across Meta, TikTok and YouTube platforms. Each episode will be captured at a unique location across all three Playoffs cities – Memphis, Baltimore and Atlanta – and be released the week of the respective tournaments. The series will feature a unique “flashmob-style” challenge, where Tuvok approaches a mix of strangers and invited guests in either an off-course city center or at the tournament. The participants will be tasked with successfully holing a chip or putt, before one is crowned the winner in each location. The partnership follows successful collaborations that Tuvok has hosted with teams and brands across Formula 1, the NBA, MLB, FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League.