What to watch – and play – during upcoming FedExCup Playoffs
9 Min Read
Sneak peek at ‘The Drop,’ first weekly show originating from PGA TOUR Studios
Enhancements and innovations planned for this year’s postseason set to air on NBC and GOLF Channel, including Billy Horschel on 'The Drop,' the Creator Classic presented by YouTube and a host of video game integrations
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. –The FedExCup Playoffs are taking the PGA TOUR fan experience to the next level in 2025, with everything from million-dollar giveaways and cutting-edge video games to exclusive on-site meetups with top content creators.
The action kicks off at TPC Southwind (Aug. 7-10) in Memphis, Tennessee, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where the PGA TOUR and its partners are rolling out groundbreaking fan activations fueled by insights from the TOUR’s "Fan Forward" initiative, the largest and most detailed fan research effort in the organization’s history.
Over the next three weeks, fans can experience immersive, tech-driven enhancements designed to bring them closer to the chase for the TOUR’s ultimate prize, culminating with the TOUR Championship (Aug. 21-24) at East Lake Golf Club.
Beyond crowning a FedExCup champion, the 2025 postseason marks the latest step in fan-first innovation, continuing the PGA TOUR’s mission to deliver a best-in-class experience that meets the demands of today’s modern audience, including a host of video games on properties like 2K, Golden Tee, Roblox and virtual reality on GOLF+.
Here’s a look at what all fans can expect over the three-week stretch, which continues next week at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland with the BMW Championship (Aug. 14-17).
What to watch
Domestically, the three FedExCup Playoffs will include more than 400 hours of live coverage on NBC, Golf Channel, Peacock and PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, in addition to PGA TOUR Radio coverage on SiriusXM. Support programming on NBC and Golf Channel includes:
- Constant FedExCup bubble: NBC will display a real-time FedExCup Bubble above its mini leaderboard at each of the first two Playoffs events.
- "Happy Hour with Smylie" presented by Michelob Ultra: PGA TOUR winner Smylie Kaufman will host the popular show on-site at all three Playoffs events, broadcast during Friday coverage on GOLF Channel.
- "GOLF Central" on-site: The GOLF Channel program will bring the day’s news to viewers from both the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship.
- Live moving drone AR: All three FedExCup Playoffs events will feature Drone AR, the winning innovation that allows fans to watch towering drives like never before, as the augmented reality experience combines live aerial video with real-time analytics. The moving drone, which this year added Smart Trace technology that sees the trace change colors depending on where tee shots are projected to land.
- Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company: The PGA TOUR will honor Paul Azinger on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the Payne Stewart Award Ceremony in conjunction with the TOUR Championship. GOLF Channel will televise the ceremony as part of a “Golf Central” special from 7-8 p.m. ET at the Southern Exchange in downtown Atlanta.
- PGA TOUR Originals Credentialed: TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: The all-access pass inside the 2025 TOUR Championship gives viewers an inside look at the days leading up to the final round in Atlanta. The program will air on Sunday, Aug. 24, at 1 p.m. ET, leading into final round coverage of the TOUR Championship on NBC.
Elevated international coverage: Internationally, the FedExCup Playoffs will be broadcast in 30 languages to more than 200 countries and territories. In the U.K., Sky will elevate coverage of the TOUR Championship with an on-site studio that includes the Sky cart and Sky talent, and an interactive TOUR Championship game that will use ShotLink powered by CDW data to sync with the live coverage, allowing viewers to predict where a ball will land to earn points and compete against other fans.
Additionally, Sky is offering a promotional competition to send two viewers to East Lake to experience the event in person. In Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Sky will also produce pre- and post-game shows for the TOUR Championship, enhancing its commentary team with extra talent. Elsewhere, free to air coverage for the FedEx St. Jude Championship and TOUR Championship will be available across Scandinavia, while Warner Bros. Discovery will produce pre-game studio programming in Sweden leading into each round of the TOUR Championship.
Creator Classic at East Lake presented by YouTube: Fan-favorite content creators return to golf’s main stage in the Creator Classic at East Lake, the final stop in the 2025 Creator Classic Series presented by YouTube. The event will stream live from the TOUR Championship presented by Accenture, Coca-Cola and Southern Company on Wednesday, Aug. 20, beginning at 3:45 p.m. ET on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel, YouTube TV, GOLF Channel, ESPN+, and across the PGA TOUR FAST Channel network. TOUR Official Marketing Partners AWS, Bushmills Irish Whiskey, Coca-Cola, Maestro Dobel and Southern Company will have branded integrations throughout the broadcast and on social platforms.
"The Drop" presented by SERVPRO: Eight-time PGA TOUR winner and 2014 FedExCup champion Billy Horschel will co-host the Aug. 11 and Aug. 18 episodes of "The Drop" alongside Matt Every as the pair looks ahead to that week’s BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship.
ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE: The feed, which gives fans an early look at key betting storylines during live golf coverage in the lead up to the linear broadcast window, streams for the final time in 2025 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Analysts focus on a variety of betting options, from discussion of pre-tournament odds boards to the bevy of in-play betting options available when play begins.
"On the Range" presented by ReliaQuest: The PGA TOUR program offers a sneak peek at what players are working on prior to competition. "On the Range" will air from all three FedExCup Playoffs events on GOLF Channel as well as the PGA TOUR’s YouTube and FAST channels.
For fans on-site
Bet Suite: Memphis: Golfbet is teaming up with several leading voices in the gaming space to provide fans at the FedEx St. Jude Championship with added betting education and entertainment as the FedExCup Playoffs kick off. Participating creators include Chris “Money” Mills, Rick Gehman, Ali McCann and Pat Mayo, with fans able to participate in an on-site creator meet-and-greet that includes giveaways.
ESPN’s "SportsCenter": ESPN’s flagship news and information program, "SportsCenter," will air live from the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owing Mills, Maryland, with host Matt Barrie on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. ET, as part of the network’s “50 States in 50 Days” nationwide tour. Maryland marks the 47th of 50 stops on ESPN’s seven-week initiative designed to bring "SportsCenter" and its anchors directly to fans across America. Additionally, to culminate the TOUR’s postseason, "SportsCenter" with Barrie will be onsite at East Lake Golf Club on Wednesday, Aug. 20, for the noon show.
TOUR Championship Smart Map presented by Accenture: Fans on-site at the season-ending TOUR Championship will be able to enjoy a new 3D course map that will help them more smoothly and efficiently navigate East Lake Golf Club. For fans within the area of a FedExCup Playoffs event, the PGA TOUR app will also add an on-site Quick Guide to help maximize the tournament experience. The Quick Guide transports users directly from their YourTOUR pages to tee times, course maps and live on-course coverage to SiriusXM, among other features.
Fans on-site at the season-ending TOUR Championship will be able to enjoy a new 3D course map that will help them more smoothly and efficiently navigate East Lake Golf Club. (PGA TOUR)
Free TOUR Championship tickets for youth: Accenture is proud to sponsor free tickets for youth under 15 years old to enjoy the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, in addition to supporting the event’s Kids’ Autograph Zone. Up to two children ages 15 and under also receive free grounds access with each ticketed adult at both the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship.
Tuvok: The PGA TOUR, FedEx and international content creator Tuvok are collaborating on a three-part social series promoting the FedExCup Playoffs across Meta, TikTok and YouTube platforms. Each episode will be captured at a unique location across all three Playoffs cities – Memphis, Baltimore and Atlanta – and be released the week of the respective tournaments. The series will feature a unique “flashmob-style” challenge, where Tuvok approaches a mix of strangers and invited guests in either an off-course city center or at the tournament. The participants will be tasked with successfully holing a chip or putt, before one is crowned the winner in each location. The partnership follows successful collaborations that Tuvok has hosted with teams and brands across Formula 1, the NBA, MLB, FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League.
On PGA TOUR app and website
FEC Playoffs Sweepstakes: Beginning Monday on PGATOUR.COM, fans can attempt to win daily prize packs as part of the FEC Playoffs Sweepstakes, with rewards provided by PGA TOUR Official Marketing Partners. The sweepstakes, which fans can enter to win here, runs through Sunday, Aug. 24, and features prizes including Knockaround gift cards; GolfForever training systems; Whoop life subscriptions; Tumi bags, backpacks and duffel bags; prize packs from Stanley and HyperIce; and a one-year lawn service package from TruGreen.
FedExCup Playoffs Bubble: The PGA TOUR’s mobile app and website unveiled a FedExCup Playoffs Bubble at the Wyndham Championship that gives fans an easier way to follow who is in and who is out of the FedExCup Playoffs, updating automatically after every hole as players rise above or fall below the cutline.
The FedExCup Playoffs Bubble gives fans an easier way to follow who is in and who is out of the FedExCup Playoffs, updating automatically after every hole as players rise above or fall below the cutline. (PGA TOUR)
Generative AI commentary: Debuting earlier this season at THE PLAYERS, AI shot commentary, built in AWS and integrated into in TOURCAST, generates real-time commentary — using ShotLink data powered by CDW — that provides context on what happened and the significance of every shot for every player. New to TOURCAST for the postseason is the integration of FedExCup standings and points data, now layered into the commentary to provide additional context to fans as their favorite players attempt to qualify for the TOUR Championship.
Leaderboards on the Apple Watch: Beginning at the Wyndham Championship, fans with Apple Watches can now follow PGA TOUR leaderboards once they update the PGA TOUR app on their iPhone.
Fans with Apple Watches can now follow PGA TOUR leaderboards once they update the PGA TOUR app on the iPhone. (PGA TOUR)
Fantasy and video games
Perfect 30 presented by LocaliQ: Fans can take their best shot at predicting the final top 30 athletes in the FedExCup Standings through "Perfect 30 presented by LocaliQ," golf’s version of achieving a perfect bracket during March Madness. The game, which opens the week of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, sees users select which players they believe will comprise the final 30 spots at the season-ending TOUR Championship, in order. Picks lock once play starts at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with points awarded for correct players picked inside the top 30 and bonus points awarded for correct rankings and long-shot selections. In addition to ultimate bragging rights for perfection, a $1 million prize is available to anyone who accomplishes the Perfect 30.
Ultimate Golf Simulator on Roblox: The PGA TOUR’s second release on Roblox following PGA TOUR Scramble, Ultimate Golf Simulator is bringing the Playoffs’ “tough just got tougher” theme to the simulator during the TOUR Championship. With the FedExCup Challenge Board, fans can complete challenges, earn XP to upgrade theiravatar and receive harder and harder challenges toward winning the Ultimate Prize. Meanwhile, players can use "Rebirth + Replay" to “rebirth” or reset the game with a stronger title and performance booster, allowing users to replay the game infinitely.
PGA TOUR 2K25: The highest-rated golf simulation game of the last decade will unveil new updates ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs. 2K will also have an on-site activation at the TOUR Championship that includes a gaming zone space with product giveaways as part of Coca-Cola's hospitality lounge.
PGA TOUR Pro Golf: The head-to-head mobile game available on Apple Arcade will launch TPC Southwind as a playable course prior to the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Game publisher Hyp Games will promote unique FedEx St. Jude Championship-themed challenges to its player community through social media channels as part of its month-long “FedExCup Mode” initiative.
PGA TOUR golf shootout: The free-to-play mobile game by Gamemill features TPC Southwind as one of six PGA TOUR licensed courses and will promote a mix of solo gameplay and head-to-head challenges to its in-game player community during the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
GOLF+: For fans looking to take their gaming to the next level, qualification is now underway on the GOLF+ platform for the VR FedExCup Playoffs, where 1.5 million virtual reality golfers will have a chance to compete in their own version of the FedExCup Playoffs. This year, GOLF+ is giving the winner a prize pack that includes a TOUR Championship pin flag signed by Scottie Scheffler, among other gear. Golfers looking to take part in the action can download GOLF+ through the Meta Quest VR Platform.