Keith Mitchell, Gary Woodland among notables to miss out on FedExCup Playoffs

A fan favorite and the emotional centerpiece of the most recent season of Netflix’s "Full Swing," Woodland came into the week at No. 75 and delivered one of the most spirited efforts among those on the bubble. Back-to-back rounds of 64 and 67 launched him into the projected top 70, where he lingered much of the weekend. But even-par rounds of 70-70 left him just outside. Yet, the 41-year-old, still recovering from well-documented major brain surgery, earned his best FedExCup finish since 2020, a promising sign in his comeback story.