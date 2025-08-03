Keith Mitchell, Gary Woodland among notables to miss out on FedExCup Playoffs
3 Min Read
Written by Jimmy Reinman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some big names won’t be making the trip to Memphis next week for the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs, as the PGA TOUR’s Regular Season came to a close Sunday at the Wyndham Championship.
Only the top 70 in the FedExCup standings advanced to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and while several players clawed their way inside the bubble at Sedgefield Country Club, others came up just short.
Who missed the FedExCup Playoffs?
Gary Woodland (No. 72)
A fan favorite and the emotional centerpiece of the most recent season of Netflix’s "Full Swing," Woodland came into the week at No. 75 and delivered one of the most spirited efforts among those on the bubble. Back-to-back rounds of 64 and 67 launched him into the projected top 70, where he lingered much of the weekend. But even-par rounds of 70-70 left him just outside. Yet, the 41-year-old, still recovering from well-documented major brain surgery, earned his best FedExCup finish since 2020, a promising sign in his comeback story.
Gary Woodland sinks a 21-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Wyndham
Keith Mitchell (No. 75)
The man nicknamed “Cashmere” suffered one of the week’s toughest breaks. Mitchell needed just 31 points to break into the "haves" and away from the "have-nots," which would end up being a T28 finish or better. Mitchell was well inside the cut line Friday when he four-putted the par-5 15th hole for double-bogey, ultimately sealing his fate and marking the end of his Regular Season.
The 33-year-old earned seven top 25 marks in 2025, but finishes of MC-T44-T50-MC-MC to end his season ultimately ruined what would have otherwise been a successful campaign.
Adam Scott (No. 90)
At 45, Scott continued to show flashes of elite form, nearly pulling off a miracle at the U.S. Open before a final-round 79 dropped him to a T12 finish. He missed just three cuts in 17 starts this season and recorded five top 25s, including a T19 at the PGA Championship and a T17 at the Genesis Scottish Open in addition to his rousing effort at Oakmont. But a T55 showing at the Wyndham wasn’t enough to make it back to the FedExCup Playoffs.
Adam Scott reaches in two to set up birdie at Wyndham
Tom Kim (No. 95)
The former Wyndham winner’s regression continued in 2025, culminating with a withdrawal from this week’s event and a FedExCup finish of No. 95. Kim has now missed the Playoffs entirely, a year after barely missing out on Signature Event eligibility at No. 51. The 23-year-old has time on his side, and his back-to-back wins at the Shriners Children’s Open in 2022 and 2023 still suggest a high upside, although with that event no longer on the schedule, he may need to find new hunting grounds.
Max Homa (No. 111)
The six-time TOUR winner endured a well-documented struggle throughout 2025, making headlines for a series of changes, including caddie, equipment and apparel, in search of a spark. Despite occasional brilliance, like a second-round 64 at the PGA Championship, Homa couldn’t find consistency.
His world ranking has slipped to No. 108, leaving his future in major championships uncertain. He’ll retain his PGA TOUR card via his winner’s exemption but faces a pivotal 2026.
Sahith Theegala (No. 147)
Theegala closed the worst season of his young career with a fourth straight missed cut, plummeting to No. 147 in the standings. Though he made 13 of 18 cuts on the year, he cracked the top 25 just twice and never finished inside the top 10. A nagging neck injury loomed all season and may help explain the slide. The 27-year-old retains status thanks to his 2023 win at the Procore Championship, but will need a healthy and productive 2026 to regain his status as one of the TOUR’s rising stars