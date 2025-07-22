CBS Sports golf analyst Ian Baker-Finch announces retirement from broadcasting
2 Min Read
Ian Baker-Finch (right) poses with Mark Calcavecchia (left), Juan Postigo Arce (bottom right) and Jordan Spieth (bottom left) during the Celebration of Champions prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course in 2022. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Ian Baker-Finch, the longtime CBS Sports golf analyst and former winner of The Open Championship, announced his retirement from broadcasting Tuesday, closing the chapter on a 30-year career in the industry, including the last 19 years with CBS Sports.
“After 19 incredible years as a golf analyst with CBS Sports and a remarkable 30-year journey in the industry, I am announcing my retirement from broadcasting,” Baker-Finch said in a heartfelt statement on social media. “I carry with me immense gratitude and pride for the moments we’ve shared on and off the course. Here’s to new adventures and the enduring love of golf.”
Baker-Finch’s dual career has left a lasting imprint on the sport. After a successful playing career highlighted by his victory at the The Open Championship in 1991, the Australian seamlessly transitioned into broadcasting, earning a reputation as one of the most trusted and knowledgeable voices in golf.
CBS Sports President and CEO David Berson paid tribute to Baker-Finch’s legacy, underscoring the respect he garnered both as a major champion and as an analyst: “As a major champion during his successful playing career and over three decades in broadcasting, Ian Baker-Finch distinguished himself as one of the most respected and trusted voices in golf,” Berson said in a statement. “We’ll miss his passion, insight, warmth and steady presence on the air but know he will continue to make his mark across the world of golf.”
Berson added: “Finchy will always be part of the CBS Sports family, and we thank him for being an incredible teammate and friend, and for his immeasurable contributions the past 19 years at CBS.”
Baker-Finch's will work the final two tournaments of the PGA TOUR regular season, with his last broadcast coming at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, Aug. 3. CBS has not yet announced who will step into the role after Baker-Finch, but his retirement marks the end of an era for a voice synonymous with the network’s golf coverage, and his absence will be deeply felt, even as his legacy endures.