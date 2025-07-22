CBS Sports golf analyst Ian Baker-Finch announces retirement from broadcasting

CBS Sports President and CEO David Berson paid tribute to Baker-Finch’s legacy, underscoring the respect he garnered both as a major champion and as an analyst: “As a major champion during his successful playing career and over three decades in broadcasting, Ian Baker-Finch distinguished himself as one of the most respected and trusted voices in golf,” Berson said in a statement. “We’ll miss his passion, insight, warmth and steady presence on the air but know he will continue to make his mark across the world of golf.”