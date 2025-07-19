British Open 2025: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for final round

Scottie Scheffler takes a commanding four-stroke lead into Sunday after a third-round 67 and will tee off at 9:30 a.m. ET with China's Haotong Li, who sits in solo second at 10-under. Matt Fitzpatrick is at 9-under, five off the pace, while Rory McIlroy and Chris Gotterup are among those at 8-under and six off the lead.