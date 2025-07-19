British Open 2025: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for final round
The 153rd Open Championship concludes Sunday from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, where the world's top players compete for the year's final major championship title.
Scottie Scheffler takes a commanding four-stroke lead into Sunday after a third-round 67 and will tee off at 9:30 a.m. ET with China's Haotong Li, who sits in solo second at 10-under. Matt Fitzpatrick is at 9-under, five off the pace, while Rory McIlroy and Chris Gotterup are among those at 8-under and six off the lead.
Here's how to follow all the action.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Sunday: 4-7 a.m. (USA, NBC Sports App), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)
Radio:
- Sunday: 4 a.m.-3 p.m. (SiriusXM Channel 92, SXM App)
Online: Various feeds available via TheOpen.com/watch.
Editor's note: The R&A, which owns and operates The Open Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the 3M Open.