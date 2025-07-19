PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

British Open 2025: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for final round

1 Min Read

Latest

Scottie Scheffler takes lead at The Open with excellent approach from rough

Scottie Scheffler takes lead at The Open with excellent approach from rough

    Written by Staff

    The 153rd Open Championship concludes Sunday from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, where the world's top players compete for the year's final major championship title.

    Scottie Scheffler takes a commanding four-stroke lead into Sunday after a third-round 67 and will tee off at 9:30 a.m. ET with China's Haotong Li, who sits in solo second at 10-under. Matt Fitzpatrick is at 9-under, five off the pace, while Rory McIlroy and Chris Gotterup are among those at 8-under and six off the lead.

    Here's how to follow all the action.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Sunday: 4-7 a.m. (USA, NBC Sports App), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)

    Radio:

    • Sunday: 4 a.m.-3 p.m. (SiriusXM Channel 92, SXM App)

    Online: Various feeds available via TheOpen.com/watch.

    Editor's note: The R&A, which owns and operates The Open Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the 3M Open.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 19, 2025

    'Have you ever seen that before?': Wild hidden golf ball briefly derails McIlroy’s charge at The Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 19, 2025

    R&A releases official statement on Lowry two-stroke penalty ruling

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 19, 2025

    Hoey takes one-point lead into weekend at Barracuda

    Daily Wrap Up
    R3
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    2

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    3

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T4

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T4

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T4

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T9

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T9

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T9

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T9

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T14

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T14

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW