British Open 2025: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler carded the round of the day, a 7-under 64 at Royal Portrush, to take a one-stroke lead at the midway point of The Open. Matt Fitzpatrick finished with a steady 66 to sit at 9-under, one off the pace. 2023 Open champion Brian Harman, Rasmus Højgaard and Haotong Li finished at 8-under, two back.