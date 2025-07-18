British Open 2025: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
Scottie Scheffler takes lead at The Open with excellent approach from rough
The 153rd Open Championship kicked off Thursday from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, where the world's top players are competing for the year's final major championship title.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler carded the round of the day, a 7-under 64 at Royal Portrush, to take a one-stroke lead at the midway point of The Open. Matt Fitzpatrick finished with a steady 66 to sit at 9-under, one off the pace. 2023 Open champion Brian Harman, Rasmus Højgaard and Haotong Li finished at 8-under, two back.
Here's how to follow all the action.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Saturday: 5-7 a.m. (USA, NBC Sports App), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)
- Sunday: 4-7 a.m. (USA, NBC Sports App), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)
Radio: Championship broadcasts will begin on SiriusXM (Channel 92) and on the SXM App on Thursday and Friday at 2 a.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 4 a.m.-3 p.m.
Online: Various feeds available via TheOpen.com/watch.
Editor's note: The R&A, which owns and operates The Open Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the 3M Open.