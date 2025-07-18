PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

British Open 2025: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff

    The 153rd Open Championship kicked off Thursday from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, where the world's top players are competing for the year's final major championship title.

    World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler carded the round of the day, a 7-under 64 at Royal Portrush, to take a one-stroke lead at the midway point of The Open. Matt Fitzpatrick finished with a steady 66 to sit at 9-under, one off the pace. 2023 Open champion Brian Harman, Rasmus Højgaard and Haotong Li finished at 8-under, two back.

    Here's how to follow all the action.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Saturday: 5-7 a.m. (USA, NBC Sports App), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)
    • Sunday: 4-7 a.m. (USA, NBC Sports App), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)

    Radio: Championship broadcasts will begin on SiriusXM (Channel 92) and on the SXM App on Thursday and Friday at 2 a.m.

    • Saturday-Sunday: 4 a.m.-3 p.m.

    Online: Various feeds available via TheOpen.com/watch.

    Editor's note: The R&A, which owns and operates The Open Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the 3M Open.

    R2
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T3

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T5

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T10

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T12

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T12

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T12

    ENG
    L. Westwood
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F
