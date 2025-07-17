British Open 2025: Rory McIlroy battles himself and conditions in 1-under return to Royal Portrush

McIlroy quickly brushed aside the opening bogey, holing a 16-foot birdie at the second. He picked up shots on Nos. 5 and 7, making the turn in 2-under. With another birdie on 10, he sat just one off the lead. But all the while, he was struggling with his swing, a two-way miss off the tee catching up with him as the day progressed. He dropped a shot at 11 after missing the fairway and hacking out from the rough. Driving it in fairway bunkers cost him shots at 12 and 14. He hit only two fairways; nobody hit fewer. He ranked outside the top 130 in Strokes Gained.