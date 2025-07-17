PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

British Open at Royal Portrush starts with Irish cheer, that's how last one ended

2 Min Read

Latest

The EliminaTOUR: Stats and trends to decide the winner of The Open

The EliminaTOUR: Stats and trends to decide the winner of The Open

    Written by Associated Press

    PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Open Championship at Royal Portrush started Thursday the way the last one ended: A packed grandstand and throaty cheers for an Irish golfer.

    Padraig Harrington, a two-time Open champion, hit the opening shot of the 153rd edition of golf's oldest championship with a piercing iron into the wind off the North Atlantic, between pot bunkers on both sides and into the fairway.

    The Open returns to Royal Portrush after only six years. The final stroke in 2019 was a tap-in par for Shane Lowry of Ireland for his first major title.


    Shane Lowry becomes national hero after winning The Open in 2019

    Shane Lowry becomes national hero after winning The Open in 2019


    Harrington was the last to arrive on the first tee, the silver claret jug positioned to the left to remind players what's at stake this year. He raised his cap, appreciating the gesture of The R&A to offer him the opening shot.

    And then he produced an even louder cheer when he holed a 15-foot birdie putt.

    It's only a start to the longest day in golf — the first shot was 6:35 a.m. local time. The final group won't finish until around 9:30 p.m.

    Rory McIlroy is the star attraction in his native Northern Ireland. His major championship season began with him wearing the Masters green jacket with hopes of ending it cradling the claret jug. He was among the late starters on Thursday.


    Rory McIlroy's remarkable year and Royal Portrush homecoming

    Rory McIlroy’s remarkable year and Royal Portrush homecoming


    The morning wave featured Scottie Scheffler, the PGA champion and world's No. 1 player for the last two years, and defending Open champion Xander Schauffele, who is trying to become the first player since Harrington (2007-08) to win The Open in consecutive years.

    This is only the third time Royal Portrush has hosted The Open, the first one coming in 1951 for a club that dates to 1888.

    The forecast for the week is mixed, a term in these parts that roughly translates to expect just about everything. Harrington led off under streaks of sunshine before the wind ushered in clouds.

    R1
    In Progress

    The Open Championship

    1

    DEN
    J. Olesen
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    17

    2

    ENG
    L. Westwood
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    12

    3

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    14

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T4

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    12

    T4

    ENG
    M. Jordan
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    10

    T4

    SWE
    S. Soderberg
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    10

    T4

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    9

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    7

    T4

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    6

    T4

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    4

    T12

    BEL
    T. Detry
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    12

    T12

    FRA
    A. Saddier
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    9

    T12

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    8

    T12

    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    6
