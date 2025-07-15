The British Open Championship: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry each possess something the other wants

“I’ve struggled with the balance of being the best golfer, trying to be the best husband or the best dad and sometimes I get overwhelmed and it can get all a bit too much for me. Then I see how Shane does it with a lot of ease and sometimes you have to focus on one or the other, and, you know, he’s really good at that,” McIlroy said during an interview on Netflix’s "Full Swing" last year. “I see him as a good role model for me in some ways. I can learn a lot from him in how he handles everything in his life.”